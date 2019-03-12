Munnings carries Louisiana-Monroe past Appalachian St. 89-80
MONROE, La. (AP) Travis Munnings had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Louisiana-Monroe beat Appalachian State 89-80 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.
Daishon Smith had 16 points and nine assists for Louisiana-Monroe (17-14). Michael Ertel added 16 points. JD Williams had 16 points for Louisiana-Monroe.
Justin Forrest tied a season high with 32 points and had six rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-21). Adrian Delph added 14 points. Hunter Seacat had 11 points.
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|89
|Field Goals
|27-57 (47.4%)
|31-62 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|12-30 (40.0%)
|12-28 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|15-18 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|31
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|19
|21
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|10
|19
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|J. Forrest G
|15.7 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|2.5 APG
|39.7 FG%
|
1
|T. Munnings F
|14.3 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|2.3 APG
|44.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Forrest G
|32 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|T. Munnings F
|21 PTS
|12 REB
|4 AST
|
|47.4
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Forrest
|32
|6
|2
|11/19
|3/9
|7/10
|1
|37
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5
|A. Delph
|14
|4
|0
|5/11
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|R. Shabazz
|11
|4
|3
|3/8
|1/6
|4/4
|1
|33
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|H. Seacat
|11
|4
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|I. Johnson
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bibby
|9
|2
|1
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|O. Williams
|3
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|28
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|B. Holley
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kerley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Battle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hough
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gylfason
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|24
|10
|27/57
|12/30
|14/18
|15
|200
|5
|4
|12
|5
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Munnings
|21
|12
|4
|7/12
|5/8
|2/2
|3
|40
|3
|0
|0
|4
|8
|D. Smith
|16
|5
|9
|4/14
|2/9
|6/7
|3
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|M. Ertel
|16
|1
|3
|7/15
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Williams
|16
|5
|1
|5/9
|2/3
|4/4
|3
|40
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Y. White
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. White
|7
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|21
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|B. Newman
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Washington
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|W. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hodge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Shelby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|30
|19
|31/62
|12/28
|15/18
|16
|200
|8
|2
|10
|9
|21
