Munnings carries Louisiana-Monroe past Appalachian St. 89-80

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 12, 2019

MONROE, La. (AP) Travis Munnings had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Louisiana-Monroe beat Appalachian State 89-80 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.

Daishon Smith had 16 points and nine assists for Louisiana-Monroe (17-14). Michael Ertel added 16 points. JD Williams had 16 points for Louisiana-Monroe.

Justin Forrest tied a season high with 32 points and had six rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-21). Adrian Delph added 14 points. Hunter Seacat had 11 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
I. Johnson
T. Munnings
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
51.2 Field Goal % 45.2
15.2 Three Point % 37.7
67.2 Free Throw % 73.3
+ 2 Justin Forrest made driving layup 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Ronshad Shabazz 27.0
  Daishon Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
  Bad pass turnover on Ronshad Shabazz, stolen by Tyree White 57.0
+ 2 Michael Ertel made driving layup 1:07
  Personal foul on Isaac Johnson 1:26
+ 1 Ronshad Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:43
+ 1 Ronshad Shabazz made 1st of 2 free throws 1:43
  Personal foul on JD Williams 1:43
  Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson 1:49
  Michael Ertel missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:51
Team Stats
Points 80 89
Field Goals 27-57 (47.4%) 31-62 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 12-30 (40.0%) 12-28 (42.9%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 31
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 19 21
Team 2 1
Assists 10 19
Steals 5 8
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
J. Forrest G
32 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
T. Munnings F
21 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo App. St. 11-21 364480
home team logo UL-Monroe 17-14 424789
Fant-Ewing Coliseum Monroe, LA
Team Stats
away team logo App. St. 11-21 79.9 PPG 38.2 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo UL-Monroe 17-14 78.3 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
1
J. Forrest G 15.7 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.5 APG 39.7 FG%
1
T. Munnings F 14.3 PPG 7.6 RPG 2.3 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Forrest G 32 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
1
T. Munnings F 21 PTS 12 REB 4 AST
47.4 FG% 50.0
40.0 3PT FG% 42.9
77.8 FT% 83.3
App. St.
Starters
J. Forrest
A. Delph
R. Shabazz
H. Seacat
I. Johnson
Bench
M. Bibby
O. Williams
B. Holley
J. Wilson
T. Ford
T. Johnson
K. Kerley
J. Battle
N. Hough
J. Lewis
B. Gylfason
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bibby 9 2 1 3/5 3/4 0/0 0 21 1 0 1 0 2
O. Williams 3 2 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 28 2 2 1 0 2
B. Holley 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Wilson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 2 0 0 0
T. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kerley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Battle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hough - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Gylfason - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 24 10 27/57 12/30 14/18 15 200 5 4 12 5 19
UL-Monroe
Starters
T. Munnings
D. Smith
M. Ertel
J. Williams
Y. White
Bench
T. White
B. Newman
A. Washington
W. Martin
J. Harris
C. Anderson
D. Brock
J. Hodge
T. Shelby
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. White 7 1 2 2/5 0/1 3/4 2 21 2 2 1 1 0
B. Newman 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 1 0 1
A. Washington 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 1
W. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hodge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Shelby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 30 19 31/62 12/28 15/18 16 200 8 2 10 9 21
NCAA BB Scores