Applewhite lifts SC State past Md.-Eastern Shore 63-54
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Damni Applewhite had 10 points and 12 rebounds to carry South Carolina State to a 63-54 win over Maryland Eastern Shore in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night.
Janai Raynor-Powell had 15 points for South Carolina State (8-25). Jahmari Etienne added 10 points.
Bryan Urrutia had 14 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (7-25). Isaac Taylor added 12 points.
Ryan Andino, the Hawks' leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 19 percent in the game (3 of 16).
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|7.7
|Pts. Per Game
|7.7
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|50.8
|Field Goal %
|38.6
|25.0
|Three Point %
|26.4
|70.2
|Free Throw %
|65.2
|Offensive rebound by Maryland-Eastern Shore
|0.0
|Bryan Urrutia missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Bryan Urrutia
|3.0
|Janai Raynor-Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Janai Raynor-Powell made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Andino
|3.0
|Bad pass turnover on Bryan Urrutia, stolen by Ian Kinard
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Bryan Urrutia
|6.0
|Ahmad Frost missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jahmari Etienne made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jahmari Etienne made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|54
|Field Goals
|19-44 (43.2%)
|21-57 (36.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-14 (35.7%)
|6-27 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|20-26 (76.9%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|29
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|27
|19
|Team
|6
|4
|Assists
|12
|9
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|13
|22
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|SC State 8-25
|70.4 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|11.2 APG
|Md.-E. Shore 7-25
|57.4 PPG
|33.7 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|J. Raynor-Powell G
|10.1 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|3.6 APG
|38.6 FG%
|
13
|B. Urrutia G
|7.7 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|5.4 APG
|38.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Raynor-Powell G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|B. Urrutia G
|14 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|
|43.2
|FG%
|36.8
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Raynor-Powell
|15
|4
|5
|3/8
|2/4
|7/8
|0
|36
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|D. Applewhite
|10
|12
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|12
|I. Kinard
|5
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|1/3
|1
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|A. Hatchett Jr.
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Harewood
|2
|3
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Etienne
|10
|2
|0
|3/4
|2/2
|2/3
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|O. Fields
|9
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Neal
|9
|3
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|20
|1
|0
|7
|1
|2
|D. Bottenberg
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Mamo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Slater
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Flint
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|32
|12
|19/44
|5/14
|20/26
|13
|200
|4
|0
|15
|5
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Urrutia
|14
|6
|5
|5/12
|2/3
|2/4
|4
|40
|4
|0
|4
|1
|5
|I. Taylor
|12
|4
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|R. Andino
|9
|1
|0
|3/16
|3/16
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Bartley
|4
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Gyamfi
|2
|6
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Frost
|5
|3
|1
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Gaynor
|4
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Cheeseman
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bartley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Oliver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|25
|9
|21/57
|6/27
|6/10
|22
|200
|8
|0
|9
|6
|19
