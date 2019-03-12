SCST
UMES

No Text

Applewhite lifts SC State past Md.-Eastern Shore 63-54

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 12, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Damni Applewhite had 10 points and 12 rebounds to carry South Carolina State to a 63-54 win over Maryland Eastern Shore in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night.

Janai Raynor-Powell had 15 points for South Carolina State (8-25). Jahmari Etienne added 10 points.

Bryan Urrutia had 14 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (7-25). Isaac Taylor added 12 points.

Ryan Andino, the Hawks' leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 19 percent in the game (3 of 16).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Applewhite
B. Urrutia
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
7.7 Pts. Per Game 7.7
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
50.8 Field Goal % 38.6
25.0 Three Point % 26.4
70.2 Free Throw % 65.2
  Offensive rebound by Maryland-Eastern Shore 0.0
  Bryan Urrutia missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Bryan Urrutia 3.0
  Janai Raynor-Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Janai Raynor-Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Andino 3.0
  Bad pass turnover on Bryan Urrutia, stolen by Ian Kinard 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Bryan Urrutia 6.0
  Ahmad Frost missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Jahmari Etienne made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Jahmari Etienne made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
Team Stats
Points 63 54
Field Goals 19-44 (43.2%) 21-57 (36.8%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 6-27 (22.2%)
Free Throws 20-26 (76.9%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 29
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 27 19
Team 6 4
Assists 12 9
Steals 4 8
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 13 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
11
J. Raynor-Powell G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
13
B. Urrutia G
14 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo SC State 8-25 382563
home team logo Md.-E. Shore 7-25 223254
UMES 6, O/U 131
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
UMES 6, O/U 131
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
Team Stats
away team logo SC State 8-25 70.4 PPG 36.7 RPG 11.2 APG
home team logo Md.-E. Shore 7-25 57.4 PPG 33.7 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
11
J. Raynor-Powell G 10.1 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.6 APG 38.6 FG%
13
B. Urrutia G 7.7 PPG 3.6 RPG 5.4 APG 38.4 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Raynor-Powell G 15 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
13
B. Urrutia G 14 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
43.2 FG% 36.8
35.7 3PT FG% 22.2
76.9 FT% 60.0
SC State
Starters
J. Raynor-Powell
D. Applewhite
I. Kinard
A. Hatchett Jr.
L. Harewood
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Raynor-Powell 15 4 5 3/8 2/4 7/8 0 36 0 0 2 2 2
D. Applewhite 10 12 1 3/8 0/0 4/5 1 38 1 0 2 0 12
I. Kinard 5 4 1 2/6 0/3 1/3 1 25 1 0 1 0 4
A. Hatchett Jr. 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 1
L. Harewood 2 3 0 0/5 0/3 2/2 0 23 1 0 1 1 2
Starters
J. Raynor-Powell
D. Applewhite
I. Kinard
A. Hatchett Jr.
L. Harewood
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Raynor-Powell 15 4 5 3/8 2/4 7/8 0 36 0 0 2 2 2
D. Applewhite 10 12 1 3/8 0/0 4/5 1 38 1 0 2 0 12
I. Kinard 5 4 1 2/6 0/3 1/3 1 25 1 0 1 0 4
A. Hatchett Jr. 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 1
L. Harewood 2 3 0 0/5 0/3 2/2 0 23 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
J. Etienne
O. Fields
R. Neal
D. Bottenberg
A. Hill
A. Taylor
D. Banks
F. Mamo
F. Slater
R. Flint
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Etienne 10 2 0 3/4 2/2 2/3 3 20 0 0 1 0 2
O. Fields 9 3 0 3/4 0/0 3/3 2 16 0 0 1 1 2
R. Neal 9 3 5 4/6 0/0 1/2 3 20 1 0 7 1 2
D. Bottenberg 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Hill 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
A. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mamo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Flint - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 32 12 19/44 5/14 20/26 13 200 4 0 15 5 27
Md.-E. Shore
Starters
B. Urrutia
I. Taylor
R. Andino
C. Bartley
G. Gyamfi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Urrutia 14 6 5 5/12 2/3 2/4 4 40 4 0 4 1 5
I. Taylor 12 4 1 6/8 0/0 0/2 2 29 1 0 1 2 2
R. Andino 9 1 0 3/16 3/16 0/0 2 32 0 0 1 0 1
C. Bartley 4 1 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 3 12 2 0 1 0 1
G. Gyamfi 2 6 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 1 5
Starters
B. Urrutia
I. Taylor
R. Andino
C. Bartley
G. Gyamfi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Urrutia 14 6 5 5/12 2/3 2/4 4 40 4 0 4 1 5
I. Taylor 12 4 1 6/8 0/0 0/2 2 29 1 0 1 2 2
R. Andino 9 1 0 3/16 3/16 0/0 2 32 0 0 1 0 1
C. Bartley 4 1 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 3 12 2 0 1 0 1
G. Gyamfi 2 6 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 1 5
Bench
A. Frost
C. Gaynor
T. Jones
A. Cheeseman
D. Caldwell
J. Bartley
M. Adams
D. Green
M. Oliver
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Frost 5 3 1 2/8 1/5 0/0 4 31 0 0 1 1 2
C. Gaynor 4 3 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 8 0 0 0 1 2
T. Jones 2 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
A. Cheeseman 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 1
D. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bartley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oliver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 25 9 21/57 6/27 6/10 22 200 8 0 9 6 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores