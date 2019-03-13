STHRN
Butler carries Texas Southern over Southern U. 80-70

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 13, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Devocio Butler had 16 points to lead five Texas Southern players in double figures as the Tigers got past Southern 80-70 in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney on Tuesday night. Jalyn Patterson added 14 points for the Tigers. Jeremy Combs chipped in 11, Eden Ewing scored 10 and Tyrik Armstrong had 10.

Butler made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds. Patterson also had 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Tigers.

Richard Lee had 13 points for the Jaguars (7-25). Brendon Brooks added 12 points. Alex Ennis had 10 points.

---

Key Players
J. Saddler
J. Combs
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
49.4 Field Goal % 59.8
33.3 Three Point % 25.0
72.2 Free Throw % 59.3
+ 2 Alex Ennis made dunk, assist by Marcel Burton 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Alex Ennis 16.0
  Cainan McClelland missed free throw 16.0
  Personal foul on Alex Ennis 16.0
+ 1 Marcel Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Marcel Burton made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Shooting foul on Jeremy Combs 31.0
  Offensive rebound by Marcel Burton 29.0
  Marcel Burton missed layup, blocked by Eden Ewing 31.0
  Offensive rebound by Marcel Burton 36.0
  Alex Ennis missed jump shot 38.0
Team Stats
Points 70 80
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 29-61 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 14-26 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 43
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 24 28
Team 2 3
Assists 14 21
Steals 4 7
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
R. Lee G
13 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
D. Butler F
16 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo Southern 7-25 254570
home team logo Texas So. 20-12 364480
Health & PE Arena Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Southern 7-25 64.7 PPG 34.1 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo Texas So. 20-12 79.8 PPG 41.7 RPG 15.2 APG
0
R. Lee G 9.5 PPG 1.7 RPG 1.1 APG 40.5 FG%
0
D. Butler F 8.3 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.8 APG 40.7 FG%
0
R. Lee G 13 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
0
D. Butler F 16 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
43.6 FG% 47.5
36.8 3PT FG% 36.4
71.4 FT% 53.8
Southern
Starters
R. Lee
A. Ennis
S. Umude
A. Ray
J. Saddler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Lee 13 1 3 5/10 3/7 0/0 3 38 2 0 2 0 1
A. Ennis 10 6 0 5/9 0/0 0/1 2 19 0 1 0 1 5
S. Umude 9 4 2 2/4 0/0 5/7 1 21 0 1 1 0 4
A. Ray 3 3 0 1/4 0/3 1/2 1 13 0 0 2 0 3
J. Saddler 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 19 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
B. Brooks
M. Burton
B. Assie
O. Wilson
I. Rollins
D. Dunton
H. Hussein
L. Collins
D. Johnson
E. Reese
M. Ali
T. Mayo
M. McClinton
T. Blackmon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Brooks 12 2 3 3/5 2/4 4/4 1 29 2 0 2 0 2
M. Burton 8 3 2 2/4 2/3 2/2 1 13 0 0 0 2 1
B. Assie 7 4 2 2/3 0/0 3/5 5 19 0 2 1 0 4
O. Wilson 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 5 7 0 0 1 0 2
I. Rollins 2 2 1 1/7 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 2 0
D. Dunton 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
H. Hussein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mayo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McClinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 29 14 24/55 7/19 15/21 24 200 4 4 11 5 24
Texas So.
Starters
D. Butler
J. Patterson
J. Combs
E. Ewing
T. Armstrong
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Butler 16 7 0 6/9 4/6 0/0 0 32 1 1 1 3 4
J. Patterson 14 10 8 5/11 1/5 3/6 1 33 2 0 4 1 9
J. Combs 11 3 1 5/10 0/1 1/5 4 26 2 0 0 1 2
E. Ewing 10 3 2 4/9 1/2 1/2 3 20 0 2 0 1 2
T. Armstrong 10 3 3 2/8 1/3 5/6 3 36 1 0 2 2 1
Bench
T. Reed
J. Hopkins
J. Jones
D. Bruce
S. Olden II
D. Lumpkin
C. McClelland
M. Dobbins
C. Baldwin
K. Granger Jr.
A. McClelland
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Reed 7 8 1 3/4 0/0 1/2 5 15 1 1 3 1 7
J. Hopkins 6 4 2 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 15 0 0 0 3 1
J. Jones 4 1 1 1/5 1/4 1/2 1 10 0 0 2 0 1
D. Bruce 2 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
S. Olden II 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Lumpkin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. McClelland 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Dobbins 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
C. Baldwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Granger Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McClelland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 40 21 29/61 8/22 14/26 18 200 7 4 12 12 28
