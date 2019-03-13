Butler carries Texas Southern over Southern U. 80-70
HOUSTON (AP) Devocio Butler had 16 points to lead five Texas Southern players in double figures as the Tigers got past Southern 80-70 in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney on Tuesday night. Jalyn Patterson added 14 points for the Tigers. Jeremy Combs chipped in 11, Eden Ewing scored 10 and Tyrik Armstrong had 10.
Butler made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds. Patterson also had 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Tigers.
Richard Lee had 13 points for the Jaguars (7-25). Brendon Brooks added 12 points. Alex Ennis had 10 points.
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|80
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|29-61 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|15-21 (71.4%)
|14-26 (53.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|43
|Offensive
|5
|12
|Defensive
|24
|28
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|14
|21
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|43.6
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|53.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Butler
|16
|7
|0
|6/9
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|32
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|J. Patterson
|14
|10
|8
|5/11
|1/5
|3/6
|1
|33
|2
|0
|4
|1
|9
|J. Combs
|11
|3
|1
|5/10
|0/1
|1/5
|4
|26
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|E. Ewing
|10
|3
|2
|4/9
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|20
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|T. Armstrong
|10
|3
|3
|2/8
|1/3
|5/6
|3
|36
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Butler
|16
|7
|0
|6/9
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|32
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|J. Patterson
|14
|10
|8
|5/11
|1/5
|3/6
|1
|33
|2
|0
|4
|1
|9
|J. Combs
|11
|3
|1
|5/10
|0/1
|1/5
|4
|26
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|E. Ewing
|10
|3
|2
|4/9
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|20
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|T. Armstrong
|10
|3
|3
|2/8
|1/3
|5/6
|3
|36
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Reed
|7
|8
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|15
|1
|1
|3
|1
|7
|J. Hopkins
|6
|4
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|J. Jones
|4
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Bruce
|2
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Olden II
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Lumpkin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. McClelland
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dobbins
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Baldwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Granger Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McClelland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|40
|21
|29/61
|8/22
|14/26
|18
|200
|7
|4
|12
|12
|28
