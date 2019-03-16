BGREEN
Raging Bulls: Buffalo wins fourth MAC title in 5 years

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) Jeremy Harris scored 31 points, C.J. Massinburg added 17 and No. 18 Buffalo won its fourth Mid-American Conference title in five years - and further stamped itself as a team to fear in the NCAA Tournament - by beating Bowling Green 87-73 on Saturday night.

The top-seeded Bulls (31-3), who dominated the MAC during the regular season, withstood a strong effort by the Falcons (22-12), one of three teams to beat Buffalo during the regular season.

But the Bulls showed their championship poise down the stretch and completed a three-day sweep at Quicken Loans Arena, a friendly home away from home for the past few years.

Buffalo's five-year run atop the league is unprecedented in MAC history, and the title only boosts a resume that should make the Bulls the highest ever seeded MAC team when the NCAA brackets are unveiled Sunday.

Harris, a silky smooth left-hander, went 13 of 20 and was named the tournament's MVP.

Jayvon Graves also added 17 points for the Bulls, who had to play the final four minutes without center Nick Perkins after he fouled out when he was called for a technical foul.

Bowling Green made three free throws to get within 74-71, but Graves hit a 3-pointer and Harris soon followed with one that hit the back of the rim and bounced high in the air before dropping through, sending Buffalo's fans into a wild celebration.

The Bulls reeled off 12 straight points after Perkins went out and finally put away a Bowling Green team seeking the school's first tourney title and NCAA berth since 1968.

Maybe next year. This one belongs to Buffalo - again.

Justin Turner and Daeqwon Plowden led Bowling Green with 16 points apiece. The Falcons stayed close by winning the rebound battle 48-34.

Buffalo came in with an NCAA bid locked up, and while the Bulls' dominance helps the MAC's national reputation, it's going to prevent the league from getting two teams in the NCAA Tournament. The MAC hasn't had two schools in the 64-team field since 1999.

Down by 15, Bowling Green closed the first half with a 14-3 run to pull within one at halftime and take back all the momentum from Buffalo, which missed a chance to put the Falcons away and began settling for too many 3-pointers.

The second half went back and forth for 15 minutes until Buffalo again showed why it's the class of the MAC.

Buffalo's win completed a championship sweep by the school as the women's team won the MAC title earlier in the day.

MAC MADNESS

The MAC has felt slighted in recent years in getting only its conference champion into the NCAA field. Several schools with over 20-plus wins have been excluded.

Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher believes the MAC deserves more love.

''The last couple years we've been saying, `Geez we're a pretty good league,''' Steinbrecher said, noting the rise in national power rankings. ''We knew coming into this tournament we had a team that's in, now the next step is we need multiple teams that come into the tournament and hopefully that's the evolution. We'll see if it comes to pass. I think we have the quality of teams that can do that if we take care of some of the other things.''

Steinbrecher noted the importance of scheduling in raising the conference's national profile. This season, Buffalo played road games at West Virginia, Syracuse and Marquette.

BIG PICTURE

Bowling Green: Played in just its fourth MAC title game and first since 2002. Also made the final in 1983 and 1980. ... Won at least 22 games for just the fourth time since 1950.

Buffalo: Racked up school records for wins, conference wins and went 14-0 at home, where they've won 26 straight. ... Entered as one of three schools with 30 wins. Houston and Gonzaga are the others.

UP NEXT

Bowling Green: In position for a postseason bid.

Buffalo: Waits for Sunday's selection show and potentially as high as a No. 6 seed.

---

Key Players
J. Turner
10 G
C. Massinburg
5 G
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
46.7 Field Goal % 46.4
37.1 Three Point % 39.6
70.7 Free Throw % 79.1
  Offensive rebound by Ronaldo Segu 6.0
  Jayvon Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Daeqwon Plowden 34.0
  Offensive rebound by Dylan Frye 41.0
  Michael Laster missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
+ 1 CJ Massinburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
  CJ Massinburg missed 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
  Personal foul on Michael Laster 47.0
+ 2 Demajeo Wiggins made dunk, assist by Justin Turner 47.0
  Offensive rebound by Bowling Green 53.0
  Michael Laster missed layup, blocked by Montell McRae 55.0
Team Stats
Points 73 87
Field Goals 28-71 (39.4%) 29-62 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 7-26 (26.9%) 13-33 (39.4%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 48 34
Offensive 14 6
Defensive 27 26
Team 7 2
Assists 6 15
Steals 4 6
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
10
J. Turner G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
J. Harris G
31 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Bowling Green 22-12 383573
home team logo 18 Buffalo 31-3 394887
BUFF -11.5, O/U 156
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
BUFF -11.5, O/U 156
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Bowling Green 22-12 78.6 PPG 44.1 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 18 Buffalo 31-3 84.9 PPG 44.4 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
25
D. Plowden G 6.6 PPG 4.7 RPG 0.4 APG 44.7 FG%
2
J. Harris G 13.5 PPG 6.2 RPG 2.9 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
25
D. Plowden G 16 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
2
J. Harris G 31 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
39.4 FG% 46.8
26.9 3PT FG% 39.4
66.7 FT% 76.2
NCAA BB Scores