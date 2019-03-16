TEXST
Benlevi leads Georgia State into Sun Belt final, 59-46

  • Mar 16, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Malik Benlevi tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Georgia State to a 59-46 win over Texas State in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Saturday.

Jeff Thomas had 12 points for Georgia State (23-9). D'Marcus Simonds added 11 points and seven rebounds. Kane Williams had nine points and six rebounds for Georgia State.

Devin Mitchell, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Panthers, had 3 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

The Bobcats' 21.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Georgia State opponent this season.

After Georgia State outscored Texas State 28-15 in the first half, both teams scored 31 in the second as Georgia State clinched the 13-point victory. The Bobcats' 15 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Tre'Larenz Nottingham had 13 points for the Bobcats (24-9). Mason Harrell added 10 points. Jaylen Shead had eight rebounds.

Nijal Pearson, who led the Bobcats in scoring heading into the matchup with 17 points per game, was held scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Shead
D. Simonds
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
50.0 Field Goal % 41.9
35.3 Three Point % 28.6
65.9 Free Throw % 67.8
  Defensive rebound by Kavonte Ivery 24.0
  Jaylen Shead missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
+ 1 Damon Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Damon Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Chandler Davis 34.0
+ 2 Tre'Larenz Nottingham made layup, assist by Jaylen Shead 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Shead 41.0
  Damon Wilson missed jump shot, blocked by Shelby Adams 43.0
  Defensive rebound by D'Marcus Simonds 1:14
  Akiem Daschner missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:16
+ 1 Damon Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:28
Team Stats
Points 46 59
Field Goals 13-61 (21.3%) 17-53 (32.1%)
3-Pointers 5-26 (19.2%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 15-16 (93.8%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 45 42
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 27 30
Team 6 1
Assists 8 9
Steals 6 9
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 1 2
2
T. Nottingham G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
2
M. Benlevi F
15 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Texas St. 24-9 153146
home team logo Georgia St. 23-9 283159
Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Texas St. 24-9 73.2 PPG 41.3 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Georgia St. 23-9 77.8 PPG 35.1 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
2
T. Nottingham G 13.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.1 APG 35.8 FG%
2
M. Benlevi F 11.9 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.0 APG 48.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. Nottingham G 13 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
2
M. Benlevi F 15 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
21.3 FG% 32.1
19.2 3PT FG% 24.0
93.8 FT% 73.1
Texas St.
Starters
T. Nottingham
J. Shead
E. Terry
A. Peacock
N. Pearson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Nottingham 13 2 1 3/12 2/8 5/6 4 35 1 0 1 0 2
J. Shead 4 8 3 2/8 0/4 0/0 1 27 2 1 6 3 5
E. Terry 4 1 0 2/7 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 1 1 0 1
A. Peacock 4 4 1 0/4 0/2 4/4 4 26 2 2 1 1 3
N. Pearson 0 9 1 0/10 0/4 0/0 2 35 0 0 3 3 6
Bench
M. Harrell
A. Daschner
S. Adams
Q. Scott
A. Sule
C. Davis
I. Gurley
M. Davis
N. McClure
D. Gooding
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Harrell 10 2 1 3/4 2/3 2/2 1 17 1 0 1 1 1
A. Daschner 3 5 0 1/8 1/5 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 2 3
S. Adams 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 5 0 1 0 0 1
Q. Scott 2 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 2
A. Sule 2 4 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 3 10 0 0 1 1 3
C. Davis 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 1 0
I. Gurley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. McClure - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gooding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 39 8 13/61 5/26 15/16 21 200 6 5 15 12 27
Georgia St.
Starters
M. Benlevi
J. Thomas
D. Simonds
K. Williams
D. Wilson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Benlevi 15 10 1 6/13 3/8 0/0 4 32 0 1 0 2 8
J. Thomas 12 6 0 3/12 2/8 4/6 1 29 2 1 1 3 3
D. Simonds 11 7 5 2/10 1/5 6/6 3 38 1 2 4 2 5
K. Williams 9 6 2 3/6 0/0 3/5 3 32 2 0 6 2 4
D. Wilson 6 6 1 1/5 0/0 4/4 3 31 1 0 2 0 6
Bench
D. Mitchell
N. Phillips
J. Tyson
K. Ivery
C. Allen
C. Clerkley
J. Roberts
M. Chism
J. Linder
J. Wall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell 3 2 0 1/6 0/4 1/1 0 19 1 0 1 0 2
N. Phillips 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/4 0 7 1 0 0 0 1
J. Tyson 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 2 1 2 0
K. Ivery 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
C. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clerkley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chism - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Linder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 41 9 17/53 6/25 19/26 16 200 9 6 15 11 30
