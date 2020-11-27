|
20:00
|
|
|
Brian Thomas vs. Christian Koloko (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Kelton Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Brian Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
19:35
|
|
+2
|
Brian Thomas makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:27
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham personal foul
|
|
19:02
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
|
2-2
|
18:54
|
|
|
Terreon Randolph misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Terreon Randolph personal foul
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Prince Moss defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Prince Moss turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Kelton Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
16:42
|
|
+3
|
Dalen Terry makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
|
2-5
|
16:32
|
|
|
Kelton Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Brian Thomas personal foul
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham blocks Jemarl Baker Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
+2
|
Christian Koloko makes two point layup
|
2-7
|
15:13
|
|
|
Kelton Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Cameron Christon turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Brown Jr. steals)
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses two point layup
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Cameron Christon misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:43
|
|
+3
|
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
2-10
|
14:10
|
|
+2
|
Brian Thomas makes two point dunk (Trevell Cunningham assists)
|
4-10
|
14:10
|
|
|
Dalen Terry shooting foul (Brian Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Brian Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
James Akinjo offensive foul
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
James Akinjo turnover
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (Jemarl Baker Jr. assists)
|
4-12
|
13:36
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|
|
13:36
|
|
+1
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
4-13
|
13:19
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall turnover (bad pass) (Bennedict Mathurin steals)
|
|
13:14
|
|
+2
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point jump shot
|
4-15
|
13:02
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. shooting foul (Cameron Woodall draws the foul)
|
|
13:02
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Woodall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-15
|
13:02
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Woodall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-15
|
12:57
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Sarion McGee offensive foul
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Sarion McGee turnover
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:32
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Woodall makes two point layup
|
8-15
|
12:30
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Peyton Taylor steals)
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. shooting foul (Cameron Woodall draws the foul)
|
|
12:12
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Woodall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-15
|
12:12
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Prince Moss defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis personal foul
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:35
|
|
+3
|
Peyton Taylor makes three point jump shot
|
12-15
|
11:35
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Peyton Taylor defensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Prince Moss misses two point layup
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup (Dalen Terry assists)
|
12-17
|
9:26
|
|
|
Cameron Christon misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
+2
|
James Akinjo makes two point layup
|
12-19
|
8:53
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Terreon Randolph misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Terreon Randolph shooting foul
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
|
8:02
|
|
+1
|
Dalen Terry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-20
|
7:42
|
|
|
Kelton Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
12-22
|
7:02
|
|
|
Brian Thomas shooting foul (Bennedict Mathurin draws the foul)
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Dwayne Walker offensive foul
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Dwayne Walker turnover
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Brian Thomas shooting foul (Bennedict Mathurin draws the foul)
|
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-23
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-24
|
6:51
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Dalen Terry turnover (lost ball) (Dwayne Walker steals)
|
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
Trevell Cunningham makes two point layup (Dwayne Walker assists)
|
14-24
|
6:15
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall defensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin personal foul
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Zahad Munford misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham offensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall misses two point layup
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
6:09
|
|
+3
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Bennedict Mathurin assists)
|
14-27
|
6:09
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses two point layup
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin offensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Prince Moss defensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. personal foul
|
|
4:06
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Woodall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-27
|
4:06
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Woodall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-27
|
4:02
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Sarion McGee defensive rebound
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Prince Moss misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham offensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
+2
|
Sarion McGee makes two point layup (Trevell Cunningham assists)
|
18-27
|
3:35
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point dunk (James Akinjo assists)
|
18-29
|
3:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Peyton Taylor turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Brown steals)
|
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
18-31
|
2:44
|
|
|
Prince Moss turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Jordan Brown blocks Sarion McGee's two point layup
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Sarion McGee personal foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Sarion McGee defensive rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham turnover (lost ball) (James Akinjo steals)
|
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
James Akinjo makes two point layup
|
18-33
|
2:13
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham shooting foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Cameron Christon defensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
+2
|
Prince Moss makes two point jump shot
|
20-33
|
1:37
|
|
+3
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (Jordan Brown assists)
|
20-36
|
1:15
|
|
|
Jordan Brown blocks Cameron Christon's two point layup
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb shooting foul
|
|
1:04
|
|
+1
|
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-37
|
1:04
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis turnover (bad pass) (Reyhan Cobb steals)
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis personal foul
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb defensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Prince Moss turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Peyton Taylor personal foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
|
|
0:10
|
|
+1
|
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-38
|
0:10
|
|
+1
|
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-39
|
0:04
|
|
+3
|
Prince Moss makes three point jump shot (Peyton Taylor assists)
|
23-39
|
