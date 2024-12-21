The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (10-1) will play another big non-conference game when they face the No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers (8-3) in Birmingham on Saturday afternoon. Auburn has already notched three wins against top-15 teams this season, with its lone loss coming against then-No. 9 Duke earlier this month. The Tigers have bounced back with a three-game winning streak, including a 100-59 win over Georgia State on Tuesday. Purdue has lost two of its last three games, falling to then-No. 17 Texas A&M in a 70-66 final last Saturday.

Auburn vs. Purdue spread: Auburn -9

Auburn vs. Purdue over/under: 149 points

Auburn vs. Purdue money line: Auburn: -420, Purdue: +330

Auburn vs. Purdue picks:

Auburn vs. Purdue streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn has already proven itself against some of the top teams in college basketball, picking up wins over then-No. 4 Houston, then-No. 5 Iowa State and then-No. 12 North Carolina. The Tigers have also blown out Memphis and Ohio State to add to their impressive non-conference resume. Their latest performance was a 100-59 win over Georgia State on Tuesday.

Senior forward Chaney Johnson scored a game-high 26 points off the bench while adding eight rebounds and four assists. All-American Johni Broome exited with a shoulder injury, and he is questionable for this game. Broome is averaging 18.1 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue has also put together a solid non-conference resume, starting with an 87-78 win over then-No. 2 Alabama in mid-November. The Boilermakers were 4-point underdogs, but junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn had 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He shot 12 of 23 from the floor, and he gives Purdue an interior presence to match up with Broome and Johnson.

The Boilermakers added an 80-78 win over then-No. 23 Ole Miss at the end of November, powered by 25 points and 13 rebounds from Kaufman-Renn. Junior guard Braden Smith fills up the stat sheet, averaging 13.4 points, 8.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Boilermakers have won six of their last seven games against SEC opponents.

How to make Auburn vs. Purdue picks

