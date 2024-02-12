Ranked teams meet in a key Big 12 Conference matchup on Monday when the fourth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks visit the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4 Big 12), who are 6-2 against ranked teams this season, are coming off a 64-61 win over No. 13 Baylor on Saturday. The Red Raiders (17-6, 6-4 Big 12), who snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 66-59 win over Central Florida, are 3-3 against ranked foes. This will be the only regular-season meeting between the teams.

Tipoff from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, is set for 9 p.m. ET. Kansas leads the all-time series 43-7, including a 17-6 edge in games played at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Texas Tech odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Kansas picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 season on a 124-82 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-9 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Texas Tech and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Texas Tech vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Texas Tech spread: Texas Tech -2.5

Kansas vs. Texas Tech over/under: 147 points

Kansas vs. Texas Tech money line: Kansas +116, Texas Tech -138

KAN: The Jayhawks have won 22 of their last 30 games (+5.30 units on ML)

TT: The Red Raiders have hit the first-half game total over in 20 of their last 31 games (+8.50 units)

Kansas vs. Texas Tech picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Texas Tech can cover

The Red Raiders are led in scoring by sophomore guard Pop Isaacs, who has reached double-figure scoring in 19 of 23 starts this season. He scored a season-high 32 points in an 85-78 win over No. 20 BYU on Jan. 20. Isaacs also had a 28-point performance in a 96-60 win over Sam Houston on Dec. 28. For the year, he is averaging 16.9 points, 3.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and one steal in 32.4 minutes of action.

Senior transfer guard Joe Toussaint is in his first year with the program after spending his first three years at Iowa and last season at West Virginia. In 23 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.7 points, 4.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.8 minutes. He is coming off an 11-point, three-rebound and two-assist effort on Saturday against Central Florida. He has registered one double-double on the year, an 18-point and 12-assist performance in a 103-95 overtime loss at Butler on Nov. 30. See which team to pick here.

Why Kansas can cover

Former Texas Tech standout and second-year Jayhawks senior Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) missed Saturday's game after logging 43 minutes in last Monday's 75-70 overtime loss at Kansas State. The team's leading scorer at 19.5 points per game is expected to be back. If he can't go, look for freshman Johnny Furphy to see a larger role. In 36 minutes against Baylor on Saturday, Furphy scored 11 points, while grabbing five rebounds. He had 17 points and eight boards in a 78-65 win over No. 4 Houston on Feb. 3.

Also helping power the Jayhawks is senior center Hunter Dickinson, a transfer from Michigan. In his first year with Kansas, he has been dominant, and is averaging a double-double. In 24 games, all starts, Dickinson averages 18.7 points, 11 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals in 32.3 minutes of action. He has scored 20 or more points in three of his last five games, including 21 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to Kansas State. See which team to pick here.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Kansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 148 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. Texas Tech, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 20-9 roll on top-ranked college basketball spread picks.