|
|351.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|181.1
|
|
|40.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|130.0
|
|
|391
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|311.1
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Schager
|B. Schager
|234/372
|2565
|20
|12
|
J. Farrell
|J. Farrell
|3/8
|14
|0
|1
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|34
|198
|0
|28
|
L. Sims
|L. Sims
|31
|137
|1
|22
|
T. Hines
|T. Hines
|27
|93
|0
|18
|
N. Bryant-Lelei
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|20
|74
|0
|17
|
S. Vaipulu
|S. Vaipulu
|7
|46
|0
|14
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|7
|23
|1
|15
|
M. Shipley
|M. Shipley
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Cordero
|D. Cordero
|6
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Farrell
|J. Farrell
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Hines
|C. Hines
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Schager
|B. Schager
|63
|-120
|1
|21
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McBride
|S. McBride
|43
|733
|8
|65
|
P. Ashlock
|P. Ashlock
|51
|572
|5
|53
|
A. Perry
|A. Perry
|21
|241
|3
|38
|
K. Nishigaya
|K. Nishigaya
|28
|216
|1
|29
|
N. Cenacle
|N. Cenacle
|17
|198
|1
|52
|
J. Panoke
|J. Panoke
|16
|169
|1
|24
|
J. Walthall
|J. Walthall
|10
|125
|1
|38
|
L. Sims
|L. Sims
|10
|61
|0
|17
|
K. Pupunu
|K. Pupunu
|4
|60
|0
|33
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|9
|54
|0
|17
|
S. Vaipulu
|S. Vaipulu
|6
|45
|0
|23
|
T. Hines
|T. Hines
|7
|26
|0
|18
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|4
|24
|0
|9
|
C. Hines
|C. Hines
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
D. Tauaefa
|D. Tauaefa
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Cordero
|D. Cordero
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Bryant-Lelei
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley
|M. Shipley
|9/10
|0
|21/21
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Lewis
|B. Lewis
|95
|415
|3
|31
|
S. Dollars
|S. Dollars
|89
|290
|3
|33
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|20
|110
|1
|31
|
A. Hayes
|A. Hayes
|30
|102
|0
|35
|
J. Badolato-Birdsell
|J. Badolato-Birdsell
|29
|76
|1
|15
|
C. Patton
|C. Patton
|13
|34
|0
|8
|
A. Bianco
|A. Bianco
|11
|32
|1
|19
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Campbell
|D. Campbell
|15
|328
|1
|53
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|29
|252
|1
|77
|
S. Curtis
|S. Curtis
|19
|220
|1
|73
|
J. Jackson III
|J. Jackson III
|23
|192
|0
|33
|
K. Latu
|K. Latu
|14
|179
|0
|30
|
I. Crocker
|I. Crocker
|3
|78
|1
|55
|
S. Dollars
|S. Dollars
|14
|65
|0
|26
|
J. Badolato-Birdsell
|J. Badolato-Birdsell
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
C. Zeidler
|C. Zeidler
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
M. Brown
|M. Brown
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. O'Rourke
|J. O'Rourke
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Hayes
|A. Hayes
|5
|10
|0
|4
|
C. Patton
|C. Patton
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Coats Jr.
|M. Coats Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Johnson
|E. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|2
|
K. Meier
|K. Meier
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Maldonado
|J. Maldonado
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Toney Jr.
|R. Toney Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton
|B. Talton
|10/14
|0
|14/14
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD