away team background logo
home team background logo
Drive Chart
HAWAII
NEVADA

Preview not available

Preview not available
1234T
Hawaii 2-7 -----
Nevada 2-6 -----
Mackay Stadium Reno, NV
 351.0 AVG PASS YDS 181.1
40.0 AVG RUSH YDS 130.0
391 AVG TOTAL YDS 311.1
Hawaii
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Schager 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 2565 20 12 132.1
B. Schager 234/372 2565 20 12
J. Farrell 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 14 0 1 27.2
J. Farrell 3/8 14 0 1
D. Morris 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 11 0 0 192.4
D. Morris 1/1 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Johnson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 198 0
J. Johnson 34 198 0 28
L. Sims 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 137 1
L. Sims 31 137 1 22
T. Hines 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 93 0
T. Hines 27 93 0 18
N. Bryant-Lelei 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 74 0
N. Bryant-Lelei 20 74 0 17
S. Vaipulu 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 46 0
S. Vaipulu 7 46 0 14
D. Morris 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 1
D. Morris 7 23 1 15
M. Shipley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
M. Shipley 1 17 0 17
D. Cordero 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
D. Cordero 6 11 0 7
J. Farrell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Farrell 2 9 0 9
C. Hines 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Hines 1 8 0 8
B. Schager 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 -120 1
B. Schager 63 -120 1 21
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. McBride 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 733 8
S. McBride 43 733 8 65
P. Ashlock 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 572 5
P. Ashlock 51 572 5 53
A. Perry 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 241 3
A. Perry 21 241 3 38
K. Nishigaya 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 216 1
K. Nishigaya 28 216 1 29
N. Cenacle 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 198 1
N. Cenacle 17 198 1 52
J. Panoke 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 169 1
J. Panoke 16 169 1 24
J. Walthall 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 125 1
J. Walthall 10 125 1 38
L. Sims 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 61 0
L. Sims 10 61 0 17
K. Pupunu 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
K. Pupunu 4 60 0 33
J. Johnson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 54 0
J. Johnson 9 54 0 17
S. Vaipulu 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 45 0
S. Vaipulu 6 45 0 23
T. Hines 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 26 0
T. Hines 7 26 0 18
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 4 24 0 9
C. Hines 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Hines 2 15 0 10
D. Tauaefa 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Tauaefa 1 9 0 9
D. Cordero 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Cordero 1 3 0 3
N. Bryant-Lelei 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
N. Bryant-Lelei 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Manuma 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Manuma 0-0 0 1
E. Palmer 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Palmer 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Shipley 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/10 21/21
M. Shipley 9/10 0 21/21 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewis 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 1097 2 6 99.4
B. Lewis 109/197 1097 2 6
A. Bianco 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.9% 352 2 1 157.2
A. Bianco 24/37 352 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Lewis 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 415 3
B. Lewis 95 415 3 31
S. Dollars 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 290 3
S. Dollars 89 290 3 33
J. Bell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 110 1
J. Bell 20 110 1 31
A. Hayes 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 102 0
A. Hayes 30 102 0 35
J. Badolato-Birdsell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 76 1
J. Badolato-Birdsell 29 76 1 15
C. Patton 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 34 0
C. Patton 13 34 0 8
A. Bianco 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 32 1
A. Bianco 11 32 1 19
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Campbell 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 328 1
D. Campbell 15 328 1 53
J. Bell 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 252 1
J. Bell 29 252 1 77
S. Curtis 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 220 1
S. Curtis 19 220 1 73
J. Jackson III 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 192 0
J. Jackson III 23 192 0 33
K. Latu 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 179 0
K. Latu 14 179 0 30
I. Crocker 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 78 1
I. Crocker 3 78 1 55
S. Dollars 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 65 0
S. Dollars 14 65 0 26
J. Badolato-Birdsell 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Badolato-Birdsell 2 16 0 8
C. Zeidler 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
C. Zeidler 2 16 0 9
M. Brown 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
M. Brown 1 14 0 14
J. O'Rourke 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. O'Rourke 1 12 0 12
A. Hayes 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 10 0
A. Hayes 5 10 0 4
C. Patton 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 0 0
C. Patton 3 0 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Coats Jr. 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Coats Jr. 0-0 0 1
E. Johnson 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Johnson 0-0 0 2
K. Meier 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Meier 0-0 0 1
J. Maldonado 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Maldonado 0-0 0 1
R. Toney Jr. 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Toney Jr. 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/14 14/14
B. Talton 10/14 0 14/14 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola