Illinois digs in for fight with neighbor Eastern Illinois
In last year's opener, Illinois needed an improbable fourth-down conversion and a last-second field goal in order to beat Toledo in Champaign.
Illinois hopes it won't be pushed as hard in Thursday's opener against Eastern Illinois, an FCS foe located 45 miles south of Champaign. But fourth-year coach Bret Bielema suspects the Panthers will make the most of their first shot at the Illini in 16 seasons.
"This will be, on their schedule, their marquee game of the year," Bielema said.
Illinois retains 12 starters from last year's 5-7 squad that lost its final two games last season to miss out on a bowl berth. The Illini lost Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Jer'Zhan Newton and three others to the NFL Draft, but most eyes will be focused on junior quarterback Luke Altmyer filling the job that used to be his.
He's the young man who completed the improbable fourth-down deep ball to Casey Washington that salvaged the Toledo opener - and he had other nice moments while starting the first nine games. But Bielema replaced him with since-graduated John Paddock for the final three - initially due to an injury - so it's almost as if Altmyer has to introduce himself all over again.
"Luke is very talented," Bielema said. "I always say this: He kind of looks like the guy who's in a pickup game down at the rec league, but he can really, athletically, do some things with his feet that are very impressive. I think his arm strength is better than it has ever been - his overall strength, his presence. I think in Year 2 with (offensive coordinator) Barry (Lunney), he just has a better understanding of our offense."
While Illinois lost first-team all-Big Ten slot receiver Isaiah Williams to the pros, Altmyer might have an even better No. 1 target in Ole Miss transfer Zakhari Franklin - one of 45 new players on the Illini roster.
Franklin stands as the NCAA's active leader in catches (266), receiving yardage (3,386) and receiving touchdowns (38) - most of it accomplished while working with Lunney at UTSA. He transferred to Ole Miss last year, but regained his final year of eligibility because injuries limited him to four games.
Altmyer also should benefit from a beefed-up offensive line that features highly touted transfers J.C. Davis (New Mexico) and Melvin Priestly (Grambling) at the tackles.
"With the new guys, it's easy to see some of them are enormously talented," Bielema said. "I'm really excited to see Melvin Priestly and J.C. take the field."
Eastern Illinois boasts plenty of optimism with most of its starters returning - including every defensive lineman and linebacker - from last year's squad that finished No. 24 in the final AFCA FCS Coaches poll and just missed a playoff berth.
Sixth-year quarterback Pierce Holley returns to lead the offense. He threw for 2,741 yards and 17 touchdowns last year and there are only three players in EIU history who have thrown for more yards in one season: Tony Romo, Jimmy Garoppolo and Sean Payton.
Field Level Media
