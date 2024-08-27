|
Cameron Rising, No. 12 Utah set sights on Southern Utah
Cameron Rising's misfortune became good fortune for No. 12 Utah, giving the Utes an experienced, elite quarterback for its debut season in the Big 12.
Rising will step on the field for the first time in 606 days on Thursday night when host Utah opens the season against FCS program Southern Utah at Salt Lake City.
It will be the seventh college season for the 25-year-old Rising, who is back after tearing multiple ligaments in his knee during a loss to Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023.
Rising indicated after Monday's practice that it has been a long wait.
"Getting back on the field," Rising told reporters of what he's looking forward to the most. "Honestly, just that first snap, that first time saying 'set, go' and getting the ball."
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said Rising looks in good form. He said the use of quarterback keepers will be diminished to protect Rising's knee.
"Physically he looks the same," Whittingham said Monday. "He's going to be very judicious with running the ball. Very little QB run game. Right now, he's functioning as well as he ever has. The arm strength is back. No limitations for him."
Rising passed for 20 touchdowns in 2021 and 26 in 2022. He ran for six scores in each of those seasons.
Rising ranks sixth in Utah history with 46 career touchdown passes -- one behind 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Alex Smith. Scott Mitchell (1987-89) holds the school mark of 69 passing scores.
Last season, the Utes combined for just 15 touchdowns passes while going 8-5. Utah averaged just 23.2 points per game with a low of six points and two other seven-point showings.
Rising isn't the only seventh-year standout making a comeback. Tight end Brant Kuithe will be on the field for the first time in 706 days after tearing the ACL and the meniscus in his knee against Arizona State on Sept. 24, 2022.
"It's been a long fall camp but I've knocked off the rust," Kuithe said.
Kuithe is eighth in school history with 148 career receptions. The catches and career yardage (1,882) are the most by active FBS tight ends.
On the defensive side, Junior Tafuna will start his 37th consecutive game. The defensive tackle has seven career sacks.
Southern Utah won its final four games of last season to finish 6-5. The Thunderbirds opened last season with losses at Arizona State (24-21) and BYU (41-16).
They receive another test Thursday against a Utah squad that has won 31 of its past 33 home games.
Southern Utah hasn't announced a starting quarterback and coach DeLane Fitzgerald said he will use two against the Utes.
Bronson Barrow is expected to be one of the quarterbacks. He threw 36 touchdown passes in three seasons (2020-22) at Weber State and was a backup at Western Kentucky last season.
Missouri State transfer Jordan Pachot and Jackson Berry also are in the mix.
"It's been a lot of fun watching the young men compete for the spot," Fitzgerald said Monday. "They have supported each other and cheered each other on throughout the process, and that has been great to see."
The Thunderbirds feature two veteran running backs in Braedon Wissler (686 yards, five touchdowns in 2023) and Targhee Lambson (483 yards, six scores). Lambson also had two receiving scores and Wissler added one.
This is the third meeting between the teams. The Utes blanked Southern Utah 24-0 in 2016 and annihilated the Thunderbirds 73-7 in 2022.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
