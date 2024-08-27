|
Pitt, amid QB competition, kicks off season against Kent State
Pitt will look for favorable results in two different competitions on Saturday afternoon when it opens its season against visiting Kent State.
In addition to facing the Golden Flashes, the Panthers will continue their quarterback competition between Nate Yarnell and Eli Holstein.
Yarnell, a redshirt junior, threw for 595 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception, in four games last season. He appeared to be strides ahead of Holstein at the start of training camp before the redshirt freshman transfer from Alabama closed the gap.
"I believe we have two really good quarterbacks -- I really do," Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said. "And again, Nate was the starter coming out of spring ball, as we've talked through camp, and Eli made some major, major improvements. It's like he caught up."
The Panthers hope their whole offense can catch up after the team finished 3-9 in 2023. The win total was Pitt's lowest since 1998, when it went 2-9 under coach Walt Harris.
Kade Bell has assumed the role of offensive coordinator after guiding high-powered Western Carolina at the FCS level. By comparison, the Panthers recorded ACC-low averages in both total offense (317.9 yards) and scoring offense (20.2 points) under Frank Cignetti Jr.
Pitt will test its mettle against Kent State, which the preseason coaches' poll predicted to finish 12th in the 12-team Mid-American Conference this season after posting a 1-11 overall record and an 0-8 conference mark in 2023.
Tommy Ulatowski is expected to be under center after throwing for 737 yards and seven touchdowns, with two interceptions, last season. Chrishon McCray and Luke Floriea likely will be his favorite targets this season after reeling in 41 and 39 catches, respectively.
"We've got more of a connected team," Kent State coach Kenni Burns said. "We talked about the word 'inter-connected' all fall camp, and those guys did that. (I'm) excited about the growth of our football team. It doesn't guarantee anything, but it gives you a chance. And going into Week 1 here with that growth, I'm excited about the potential of what this team can become."
