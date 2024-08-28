|
Experience on Virginia Tech's side in opener at Vanderbilt
Virginia Tech hopes to build on a strong finish to last season when it meets Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn.
The Hokies won five of their last seven games in 2023 to finish 7-6, with each of those victories coming by at least 17 points.
Virginia Tech is led by head coach Brent Pry, who was on the Vanderbilt staff from 2011-13. The Hokies return 22 starters (11 offense, nine defense and two specialists), the most in the country, per 247 Sports.
That includes the Hokies' top passer (Kyron Drones), their top three rushers (led by Bhayshul Tuten's 863 yards, followed by Drones' 818) and five of their top six receivers (led by Da'Quan Felton's 667 yards).
Also back are leading tackler Keli Lawson (80 tackles), interception leader Dorian Strong (three picks) as well as Antwaun Powell-Ryland, who led the Hokies in sacks (9.5), forced fumbles (three) and fumble recoveries (two).
Strong and transfer defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles (5.0 sacks at Duke last year) both made the preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team.
With all that experience, the bar is high for the Hokies this year. "Yeah, I would probably be disappointed (if we didn't make the ACC championship game)," Pry told ESPN.
The Commodores (2-10 in 2023) lost all nine games against Power 5 teams last year, all by at least 16 points.
And so Vanderbilt re-shuffled the deck.
Head coach Clark Lea is now also the defensive coordinator, while Lea imported former New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill and offensive coordinator Tim Beck to run the other side of the ball.
Vanderbilt also brought in New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia (2,973 passing yards, 928 rushing) and will look to run the ball out of multiple formations, with sophomore Sedrick Alexander likely to lead the team in carries.
"You're gonna see kind of like an NFL offense," Pavia said. "Take what they give us, and when they give us an opportunity to take a shot, take a shot. If it's not there, check it down. Establish the run game, just do the little things right."
Big tight end Cole Spence (who missed all of 2023 with injury) is poised to be a weapon, as is sophomore wide receiver Junior Sherrill.
Vanderbilt's defense will pin its hopes on a pair of All-Southeastern Conference candidates in linebacker Langston Patterson and safety CJ Taylor, and several impact transfers including hybrid safety/linebacker Randon Fontenette (TCU).
--Field Level Media
