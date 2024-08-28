|
|
|USC
|LSU
Both still potent despite losing stars, No. 13 LSU faces No. 23 USC
LSU had to replace a quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy last season.
USC had to replace a quarterback who was taken No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft in the spring.
But both teams still have high hopes as they prepare to meet in their season opener Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The Tigers are ranked No. 13 in the AP poll even after Jayden Daniels left for the NFL and was drafted No. 2 overall by the Washington Commanders. The Trojans are ranked No. 23 even after Caleb Williams was taken by the Chicago Bears with the top pick.
Daniels' successor is Garrett Nussmeier, a three-year backup who has made just one start, but in it he passed for 395 yards and three touchdowns in a victory against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl in January.
That victory gave the Tigers 10 wins for the second time in as many seasons under head coach Brian Kelly, who hopes his third team can open the season with a victory after his first two teams opened with losses to Florida State.
"Openers are difficult," Kelly said. "You practice so much -- spring practice, preseason practice -- and then you've got to flip it to performance where it's your first performance and you have to execute at a high level in your opener. I think every coach has that uneasiness in the opener because they don't know exactly what you're going to get."
The Tigers should be explosive again on offense with several talented skill players and an experienced line that features four players with a combined 111 starts.
"We're going to run the ball," LSU tackle Will Campbell said. "That's not something we're hiding."
Daniels was the team's leading rusher each of the past two seasons and the top rusher among running backs last season (Logan Diggs) transferred to Ole Miss.
Kelly tried to upgrade the defense, which was one of the worst in school history last season, by hiring former Missouri coordinator Blake Baker.
Baker's defense will get a strong test right away from the Trojans, led by Miller Moss, the successor to Williams at QB (who preceded Daniels as the Heisman winner in 2022), and versatile playmaker Zachariah Branch.
"I am trying to continue to grow bigger, faster and stronger," Moss said. "I want to throw the ball further, harder and throw better on the run. I've grown a lot emotionally this offseason. That's my biggest area of growth in transitioning to a new role of leadership."
Moss, like Nussmeier, has made just one start and it was an outstanding performance in a bowl game last season as he passed for 372 yards and six touchdowns in a victory against Louisville in the Holiday Bowl.
Like the Tigers, the Trojans changed coordinators after a poor defensive performance last season. The new coordinator is D'Anton Lynn, who was at UCLA last season.
The USC-LSU game is one of three games between ranked teams this weekend.
"These games are fun," Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said. "They're great because you look forward to it all offseason. In the first game, there's always a sense of new excitement and waiting to see what you really are and what the opponent really is."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|0
|AVG PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
LEH
ARMY
0
046.5 O/U
-31.5
Fri 6:00pm CBSSN
-
FAU
MICHST
0
045 O/U
-13
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
TEMPLE
16OKLA
0
057.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
ELON
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-23.5
Fri 7:30pm ACCN
-
WMICH
WISC
0
057 O/U
-24
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
TCU
STNFRD
0
059.5 O/U
+8
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
AP
LVILLE
0
054.5 O/U
-36.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
BUCK
NAVY
0
047.5 O/U
-32
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
14CLEM
1UGA
0
048.5 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ILST
25IOWA
0
040.5 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
INST
PURDUE
0
048.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
KENTST
PITT
0
054.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
8PSU
WVU
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
VATECH
VANDY
0
048 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
15TENN
0
056.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
SDST
17OKLAST
0
054 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
CINCY
0
053.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
PORTST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:00pm CW
-
AKRON
2OHIOST
0
057.5 O/U
-48.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
COLOST
4TEXAS
0
059.5 O/U
-32
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
EMICH
UMASS
0
051 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ETNST
APLST
0
055.5 O/U
-34
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
IND
0
051.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
KENSAW
TXSA
0
049.5 O/U
-24
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MERMAK
AF
0
047.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
19MIAMI
FLA
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
039.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NDK
IOWAST
0
051.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
OHIO
CUSE
0
046 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
UTEP
NEB
0
048.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WIL
NILL
0
053.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
BOISE
GAS
0
056.5 O/U
+13
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
ODU
SC
0
055 O/U
-19.5
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
DAVIS
CAL
0
054 O/U
-20.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
SALA
0
064.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
STONYBRK
MRSHL
0
052 O/U
-30.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAMP
LIB
0
055.5 O/U
-35.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
MISSST
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NRFST
ECU
0
050.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
UVA
0
050 O/U
-19
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
OREGST
0
055 O/U
-28.5
Sat 6:30pm CW
-
BTHN
SFLA
0
060 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CAR
ARKST
0
056.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
6MISS
0
060.5 O/U
-42.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
061.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
TROY
0
044.5 O/U
-9
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
RICE
0
049.5 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
18KSTATE
0
056.5 O/U
-36
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
MTSU
0
053 O/U
-22
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TRLST
BAYLOR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
HOU
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
WKY
5BAMA
0
059.5 O/U
-33
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
ABIL
TXTECH
0
058.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
ALAM
AUBURN
0
056.5 O/U
-46.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
9MICH
0
045.5 O/U
-21
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
IDAHO
3OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
7ND
20TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UCLA
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm CBS
-
USM
UK
0
050 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
GAST
GATECH
0
055.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
GRAM
UL
0
058.5 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
HOUBP
SMU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
CHARLO
0
048 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
LAMAR
TXSTSM
0
061.5 O/U
-31
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
LATECH
0
056.5 O/U
-8
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
ROB
UTAHST
0
053.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
SIL
BYU
0
050.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
TAMC
SDGST
0
057 O/U
-32.5
Sat 8:00pm TRU
-
SEMOST
NMEXST
0
052.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NMEX
21ARIZ
0
058.5 O/U
-31
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
ARIZST
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WBRST
WASH
0
052.5 O/U
-26
Sat 11:00pm BTN
-
23USC
13LSU
0
064.5 O/U
-4.5
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
10FSU
0
050 O/U
-17
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
10FSU
GATECH
21
24
Final ESPN
-
MTST
NMEX
35
31
Final FS1
-
SMU
NEVADA
29
24
Final CBSSN
-
DEST
HAWAII
14
35
Final
-
HOW
RUT
7
44
Final BTN
-
CCTST
CMICH
10
66
Final ESP+
-
FORD
BGREEN
17
41
Final ESP+
-
LAF
BUFF
13
30
Final ESP+
-
NCAT
WAKE
13
45
Final ESP+
-
NH
UCF
3
57
Final ESP+
-
WCAR
24NCST
21
38
Final ACCN
-
ARPB
ARK
0
70
Final ESPU
-
DUQ
TOLEDO
10
49
Final ESP+
-
ALCORN
UAB
3
41
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JAXST
55
27
Final CBSSN
-
LINDEN
22KANSAS
3
48
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
11MIZZOU
0
51
Final SECN
-
NDST
COLO
26
31
Final ESPN
-
NWST
TULSA
28
62
Final ESP+
-
SELOU
TULANE
0
52
Final ESP+
-
EIL
ILL
0
45
Final BTN
-
JACKST
LAMON
14
30
Final ESP+
-
SUT
12UTAH
0
49
Final ESP+
-
UNC
MINN
19
17
Final FOX
-
SACST
SJST
24
42
Final TRU