Michigan State adjusting to new leadership ahead of clash vs. Maryland
Michigan State and Maryland took different routes last week to reach the same destination: a season-opening win.
Up next is a chance to make an early statement in Big Ten play when the Spartans (1-0) visit the Terrapins (1-0) on Saturday in the conference opener for both teams in College Park, Md.
Michigan State managed a sloppy 16-10 home win over Florida Atlantic last Friday in Jonathan Smith's first game as the Spartans' head coach. Smith's squad committed three turnovers and was flagged 12 times for 140 yards.
Michigan State did not score over the game's final 2 1/2 quarters amid a shaky showing from quarterback Aidan Chiles, who also made his Spartans debut after spending last season with Smith at Oregon State. Chiles completed 10 of 24 passes for 114 yards without a touchdown and was intercepted twice.
Smith said the sophomore signal-caller was more upbeat at Monday's practice.
"He's a competitive kid, and (Friday) was frustrating for him," Smith said. " ... (He) understands that we've got to grow, we've got to learn, and he's all about doing that. He's aware, too. It's not just all on him, but he's got some plays that he could make."
Chiles will direct Michigan State's offense against a Maryland defense that forced a trio of turnovers last Saturday in the Terrapins' 50-7 rout of visiting UConn.
Saturday's game also revealed that Billy Edwards Jr. will be Maryland's starting quarterback for the time being. Coach Michael Locksley had been mum about the Terrapins' primary signal-caller amid a three-player quarterback battle throughout preseason camp.
Edwards, who entered Saturday with three career starts over his first two seasons, went 20-of-27 passing for 311 yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns without turning the ball over.
Locksley said that Edwards, a redshirt junior, exudes a veteran presence that elevates the play of his teammates.
"Billy has some natural leadership abilities," Locksley said. "He kind of stays even-keeled, which you like to see out of a quarterback."
Maryland has defeated the Spartans in each of the last two seasons, including a 31-9 win at Michigan State last year. Michigan State leads the series 10-4 going back to 1944.
|
|
|114.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|381.0
|
|
|179.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|248.0
|
|
|293
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|629
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Chiles
|A. Chiles
|10/24
|114
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lynch-Adams
|K. Lynch-Adams
|9
|101
|1
|63
|
N. Carter
|N. Carter
|19
|48
|0
|12
|
A. Chiles
|A. Chiles
|6
|28
|1
|14
|
J. Glover
|J. Glover
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Masunas
|M. Masunas
|2
|29
|0
|22
|
M. Foster Jr.
|M. Foster Jr.
|3
|23
|0
|16
|
A. Johnson
|A. Johnson
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Velling
|J. Velling
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Marsh
|N. Marsh
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Carter
|N. Carter
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Grose
|A. Grose
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Martinez
|N. Martinez
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Kim
|J. Kim
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Edwards Jr.
|B. Edwards Jr.
|20/27
|311
|2
|0
|
C. Edge
|C. Edge
|4/6
|57
|1
|0
|
M. Morris
|M. Morris
|3/4
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Hemby
|R. Hemby
|14
|66
|1
|13
|
N. Ray
|N. Ray
|6
|60
|1
|48
|
C. McDonald
|C. McDonald
|8
|44
|0
|22
|
B. Edwards Jr.
|B. Edwards Jr.
|5
|39
|0
|14
|
T. Felton
|T. Felton
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Morris
|M. Morris
|5
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|4
|13
|1
|9
|
J. McLaurin
|J. McLaurin
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Felton
|T. Felton
|7
|178
|2
|75
|
K. Prather
|K. Prather
|6
|60
|0
|15
|
D. Wade
|D. Wade
|2
|38
|0
|25
|
O. Smith Jr.
|O. Smith Jr.
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
J. McLaurin
|J. McLaurin
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
R. Manning
|R. Manning
|2
|23
|0
|18
|
R. Hemby
|R. Hemby
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
R. Smith
|R. Smith
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Wisloski
|B. Wisloski
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Ray
|N. Ray
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Knotts
|S. Knotts
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Hyppolite II
|R. Hyppolite II
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Miller
|G. Miller
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Howes
|J. Howes
|3/3
|0
|4/5
|0
|
G. Marshall
|G. Marshall
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
