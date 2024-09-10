|
|
|MEMP
|FSU
Florida State, desperate to avoid 0-3 start, hosts Memphis
With his team reeling after an 0-2 start, Florida State coach Mike Norvell faces his former program on Saturday when the Seminoles host Memphis in Tallahassee, Fla.
Although Florida State leads the all-time series 10-7-1 and has won the past four meetings, this will be the first time the two teams have played since 1990.
There's plenty of familiarity, though, as Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield leads the Tigers (2-0) into this huge opportunity game on the road against Norvell, who coached at Memphis from 2016-19. Silverfield served as one of Norvell's assistants.
"Obviously, there's a great relationship with Mike Norvell and everything he meant to this university, and I know quite a few people on that staff, but this game will not be a Silverfield vs. Norvell," Silverfield said this week.
The Seminoles' season couldn't have gone any worse so far.
The reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champions went from top 10 to unranked, and are already in a major hole at 0-2 in the conference standings following losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College.
Memphis presents another challenge as it has designs on making the College Football Playoff as a Group of Five team.
The Seminoles rank last among 17 ACC teams in scoring offense, total offense and rushing offense. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei ranks 14th among ACC starting quarterbacks in passer rating (116.5).
"It's definitely not all on him. I've really liked his mindset and his approach. He's got a lot of experience, and he understands how to play the game," Norvell said about Uiagalelei, who's in his first season as Florida State's starter after transferring from Oregon State. "He understands how to respond to good and obviously to responding to some of the challenges that showed up. I think he's brought the right attitude and approach to what we need and to what we need to continue to do as this offense is growing together."
The Memphis offense has not had much trouble in wins over North Alabama and Troy so far, averaging 39 points per game.
Quarterback Seth Henigan has been sharp, completing 42 of 60 passes for 469 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Mario Anderson is averaging 6.3 yards per carry and has 171 yards and four touchdowns through the Tigers' first two games.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|234.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|193.0
|
|
|135.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|98.0
|
|
|369.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|291
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan
|S. Henigan
|42/62
|469
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Anderson Jr.
|M. Anderson Jr.
|27
|171
|4
|26
|
G. Desrosiers Jr.
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|12
|65
|1
|28
|
S. Henigan
|S. Henigan
|6
|24
|0
|20
|
S. Smith
|S. Smith
|3
|7
|0
|6
|
B. Thomas
|B. Thomas
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
R. Taylor
|R. Taylor
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Bodiford
|M. Bodiford
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Taylor
|R. Taylor
|9
|114
|0
|45
|
D. Blankumsee
|D. Blankumsee
|7
|96
|0
|35
|
K. Drake
|K. Drake
|5
|60
|0
|21
|
M. Bussey
|M. Bussey
|3
|52
|0
|30
|
A. Landphere
|A. Landphere
|3
|49
|1
|27
|
B. Doyle
|B. Doyle
|3
|37
|2
|32
|
M. Anderson Jr.
|M. Anderson Jr.
|5
|27
|0
|9
|
G. Desrosiers Jr.
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|4
|20
|0
|16
|
S. Smith
|S. Smith
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Hawkins
|J. Hawkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Costa
|C. Costa
|3/4
|0
|9/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei
|D. Uiagalelei
|40/69
|465
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Williams
|R. Williams
|15
|48
|1
|10
|
L. Toafili
|L. Toafili
|9
|37
|1
|28
|
J. Lucas
|J. Lucas
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
K. Davis
|K. Davis
|4
|11
|0
|8
|
C. Holmes
|C. Holmes
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Uiagalelei
|D. Uiagalelei
|14
|2
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Douglas
|J. Douglas
|8
|121
|0
|30
|
K. Poitier
|K. Poitier
|4
|94
|1
|29
|
M. Benson
|M. Benson
|7
|72
|0
|19
|
R. Williams
|R. Williams
|5
|46
|0
|15
|
J. Lucas
|J. Lucas
|3
|39
|0
|25
|
L. Toafili
|L. Toafili
|6
|38
|0
|21
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|3
|26
|0
|15
|
K. Morlock
|K. Morlock
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Davis
|K. Davis
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Spann
|D. Spann
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Williamson
|D. Williamson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald
|R. Fitzgerald
|4/4
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
