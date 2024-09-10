|
Quarterbacks showing their youth for No. 15 Oklahoma, Tulane
No. 15 Oklahoma and Tulane are looking for better things out of their young quarterbacks this weekend when the Sooners and Green Wave play Saturday in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma is 2-0 but coming off a shaky offensive performance in last week's 16-12 home win over Houston.
The Sooners managed just 249 yards of total offense, and sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold was 19 of 32 for 174 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.
"He's a mature, tough guy," Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. "So he's handled all of it really well. Again, he had great self-awareness and has taken ownership where he's needed to, and that's allowed him to take the next step as far as his progression and development."
While Arnold struggled against Houston, Oklahoma's offensive issues go far beyond him.
The offensive line has been a revolving door, with the Sooners on their third center of the season already -- starter Branson Hickman injured an ankle in the opener, then Geirean Hatchett sustained a season-ending torn biceps injury. Joshua Bates has been forced into action despite Venables saying Bates was playing without the full use of one arm.
The Sooners' running game has struggled, rushing for just 75 yards last week after much of their 220 yards on the ground in the opener came late with the game well in hand.
Arnold has also been without several key targets, though Venables said there was a chance Nic Anderson, who had 10 touchdown catches a year ago, could make his season debut Saturday after dealing with a hamstring injury.
"This is a group of guys that are committed to the work and the things that it takes," Venables said. "It may not happen as fast as everyone would like, but it'll get better."
Tulane (1-1) is coming off a 34-27 home loss to Kansas State last Saturday, when redshirt freshman quarterback Darian Mensah threw for 342 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also lost a fumble in the fourth quarter that resulted in a K-State defensive touchdown.
"Everything's new for (Mensah)," Green Wave coach Jon Sumrall said. "He's learning. ... He's going to get it. He's going to learn it. Usually being a kid, you touch a hot stove and you learn it's hot, don't touch it anymore. Hopefully, he learns, 'Hey, if I'm in traffic, put the ball away.'"
Through two games, Oklahoma has forced eight turnovers, tied for the FBS lead. Tulane has turned the ball over twice.
"Good scheme and good players usually make for good football, and they're really well-coached with great players," Sumrall said of the Sooners' defense. "They're multiple. They keep you really guessing, keep you off balance. We've got our work cut out for us."
For the second consecutive matchup against Oklahoma, the Green Wave are battling inclement weather in the lead-up to the game.
In 2021, Hurricane Ida forced the teams' season-opening matchup to be moved from New Orleans to Norman.
Now, Tropical Storm Francine has impacted Tulane's preparations, as they practiced at the New Orleans Saints' facility early in the week.
In that 2021 meeting, the Green Wave took the Sooners down to the wire before the Sooners pulled out a 40-35 win.
Oklahoma has won both previous meetings with Tulane.
--Field Level Media
|286.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|167.5
|
|
|195.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|146.0
|
|
|481.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|313.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Mensah
|D. Mensah
|29/41
|547
|4
|1
|
T. Thompson
|T. Thompson
|2/4
|17
|0
|0
|
K. Horton
|K. Horton
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hughes
|M. Hughes
|35
|187
|2
|39
|
S. Clayton-Johnson
|S. Clayton-Johnson
|6
|51
|0
|28
|
A. Barnes III
|A. Barnes III
|11
|41
|1
|14
|
T. Cornist
|T. Cornist
|3
|33
|0
|18
|
T. Thompson
|T. Thompson
|5
|32
|2
|9
|
J. McClure
|J. McClure
|5
|28
|0
|12
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Mensah
|D. Mensah
|10
|5
|0
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|10
|252
|0
|68
|
D. Fleming
|D. Fleming
|4
|97
|0
|53
|
A. Bauman
|A. Bauman
|4
|75
|3
|36
|
Y. Brown
|Y. Brown
|4
|54
|1
|28
|
M. Hughes
|M. Hughes
|5
|37
|0
|26
|
B. Bohanon
|B. Bohanon
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
Z. Lewis Jr.
|Z. Lewis Jr.
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
T. Cornist
|T. Cornist
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Brown
|R. Brown
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Pleasant
|R. Pleasant
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes
|J. Barnes
|3/3
|0
|10/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Arnold
|J. Arnold
|36/57
|315
|6
|1
|
M. Hawkins Jr.
|M. Hawkins Jr.
|3/5
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Barnes
|J. Barnes
|17
|73
|0
|13
|
T. Tatum
|T. Tatum
|5
|72
|1
|35
|
J. Arnold
|J. Arnold
|22
|62
|0
|15
|
S. Franklin
|S. Franklin
|4
|45
|0
|30
|
G. Sawchuk
|G. Sawchuk
|10
|19
|0
|5
|
D. Burks
|D. Burks
|3
|14
|0
|5
|
M. Hawkins Jr.
|M. Hawkins Jr.
|2
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Burks
|D. Burks
|15
|89
|3
|15
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|6
|58
|1
|33
|
B. Sharp
|B. Sharp
|6
|52
|1
|14
|
J. Roberts
|J. Roberts
|3
|51
|1
|28
|
J. Farooq
|J. Farooq
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
Z. Ragins
|Z. Ragins
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
J. Barnes
|J. Barnes
|3
|8
|0
|7
|
A. Anthony
|A. Anthony
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Tatum
|T. Tatum
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
I. Carreon
|I. Carreon
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Spears-Jennings
|R. Spears-Jennings
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Hardy
|J. Hardy
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Walker
|K. Walker
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Keltner
|T. Keltner
|3/4
|0
|8/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
