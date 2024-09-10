|
|
|UTAH
|UTAHST
QB questions abound as No. 12 Utah renews Utah State rivalry
After a decade-long hiatus, The Battle of the Brothers has returned.
No. 12 Utah (2-0) will face Utah State (1-1) for the first time since 2015 when the Utes travel to Logan, Utah, on Saturday. The longtime rivals will meet for the 113th time in a series that began in 1892.
Who will start at quarterback remains an unanswered question on both sidelines.
Cameron Rising exited late in the second quarter of Utah's 23-12 victory over Baylor last Saturday with an injury to his throwing hand. Rising was driven out of bounds following an incomplete pass and collided with the water coolers on the Baylor sideline. X-rays on the hand were negative, but Rising's status is uncertain going into Saturday's game.
If Rising can't play, freshman Isaac Wilson will get his first career start for Utah. Wilson threw for 30 yards on 4-of-9 passing while playing the entire second half against Baylor.
"I have to prepare the same every week, whether I'm the first, second or third string," Wilson said. "Just gotta prepare. I could have prepared a little better last game. I felt like I did good, but there's always more to improve on."
Utah's offense stagnated with Wilson at the controls. The Utes had a 23-0 lead when Rising left the game, but tallied just 95 total yards after halftime.
Still, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham didn't lay the blame for the offensive struggles on Wilson.
"Cam went out, and everything kind of deflated, which was disappointing," Whittingham said. "The exact opposite should happen. If you lose a key player, then everyone else needs to pick up their game. ... It's not just on Isaac Wilson to come in and pick it up -- it's on everyone around him."
Utah State quarterback Spencer Petras is inching closer to a return and may be available for Saturday's game. Petras hasn't played since suffering a left ankle sprain in the first half of the Aggies' 36-14 win over Robert Morris in their season opener.
Bryson Barnes started for Utah State against Southern California. Barnes, who started for Utah last season before transferring to the Aggies, could not move the chains in a 48-0 loss to the Trojans. He threw for just 103 yards and an interception on 18-of-27 passing.
If Petras isn't ready to play, Utah State interim coach Nate Dreiling doesn't sound worried about Barnes' ability to bounce back from a bad game against a tough defense.
"The first thing that always comes to my mind with Bryson is toughness," Dreiling said. "Whether it's mental or physical. He is a very hard-nosed player. In my mind, and I've said this a lot, you win championships with a great defense and a tough quarterback. We know we have a tough quarterback. He always prepares like he's a starter."
Utah has not played a road game against Utah State since 2012, when the Aggies upset the Utes 27-20 in overtime. That was the only victory for Utah State in the series since 1997; Utah has won 11 of the past 12 games between the rivals and leads the overall series 78-30-4.
--Field Level Media
|225.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|223.0
|
|
|177.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|195.0
|
|
|402.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|418
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Bernard
|M. Bernard
|24
|151
|0
|30
|
D. Stanley
|D. Stanley
|9
|50
|0
|14
|
C. Rising
|C. Rising
|6
|46
|0
|25
|
M. Mitchell
|M. Mitchell
|12
|41
|1
|9
|
C. Vincent
|C. Vincent
|6
|23
|0
|6
|
H. Andrews
|H. Andrews
|2
|17
|0
|15
|
J. Glover
|J. Glover
|4
|15
|0
|14
|
I. Wilson
|I. Wilson
|7
|11
|0
|22
|
B. Rose
|B. Rose
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
O. Shah
|O. Shah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stanley
|D. Stanley
|4
|155
|2
|79
|
M. Parks
|M. Parks
|4
|84
|1
|35
|
B. Kuithe
|B. Kuithe
|5
|74
|3
|29
|
D. Singer
|D. Singer
|5
|43
|0
|17
|
D. Zipperer
|D. Zipperer
|3
|38
|0
|19
|
C. Lohner
|C. Lohner
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
D. Bentley
|D. Bentley
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
L. Caldarella
|L. Caldarella
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Bernard
|M. Bernard
|2
|5
|1
|3
|
T. Lyons
|T. Lyons
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Suguturaga
|M. Suguturaga
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Davis
|E. Davis
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker
|C. Becker
|1/3
|0
|8/8
|0
|
T. Coleman
|T. Coleman
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Faison
|R. Faison
|21
|132
|0
|26
|
R. Briggs Jr.
|R. Briggs Jr.
|9
|88
|0
|55
|
H. Turner
|H. Turner
|12
|82
|0
|24
|
B. Barnes
|B. Barnes
|10
|80
|1
|63
|
S. Petras
|S. Petras
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Royals
|J. Royals
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. White
|K. White
|5
|146
|2
|57
|
J. Royals
|J. Royals
|11
|124
|1
|30
|
B. Lane
|B. Lane
|5
|41
|0
|16
|
R. Briggs Jr.
|R. Briggs Jr.
|3
|38
|0
|18
|
W. Monney
|W. Monney
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
O. Tia
|O. Tia
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
C. Bowman
|C. Bowman
|3
|12
|0
|8
|
R. Faison
|R. Faison
|6
|11
|0
|13
|
G. Page
|G. Page
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Sterzer
|J. Sterzer
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Turner
|H. Turner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Larsen
|I. Larsen
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Nimrod
|E. Nimrod
|3/4
|0
|3/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
ARIZST
TXSTSM
0
059.5 O/U
+1.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
NWST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
-35.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP+
-
UNLV
KANSAS
0
058 O/U
-7
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
20ARIZ
14KSTATE
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:00pm FOX
-
ARKST
17MICH
0
047.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
4BAMA
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
046.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
CMICH
ILL
0
049.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
LATECH
NCST
0
049 O/U
-21.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
16LSU
SC
0
050 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
MEMP
FSU
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NTEXAS
TXTECH
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
13OKLAST
TULSA
0
062.5 O/U
+19
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
24BC
6MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
UMASS
BUFF
0
045 O/U
-4.5
Sat 1:00pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
TEMPLE
0
051.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
10MIAMI
0
054.5 O/U
-36.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MRGNST
OHIO
0
047.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
18ND
PURDUE
0
045.5 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
NEVADA
MINN
0
043.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
9OREG
OREGST
0
050 O/U
+16
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
PRARIE
MICHST
0
050.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TULANE
15OKLA
0
047 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TXAM
FLA
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
VMI
GATECH
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
WASHST
WASH
0
056 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm PEAC
-
WVU
PITT
0
063.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
APLST
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
TROY
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-22.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
UAB
ARK
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
12UTAH
UTAHST
0
044.5 O/U
+20
Sat 4:30pm CBSSN
-
COLG
AKRON
0
045.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FAU
0
044 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
048.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NCCEN
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
GAS
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
DUKE
0
047.5 O/U
-17
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LIB
0
057.5 O/U
-23
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
ODU
0
049 O/U
+15
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BTHN
WMICH
0
051.5 O/U
-32.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
5MISS
WAKE
0
064 O/U
+23.5
Sat 6:30pm CW
-
HAWAII
SAMST
0
050.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
EMICH
0
052 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
SJST
0
044 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
SFLA
USM
0
057.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
2TEXAS
0
054.5 O/U
-35
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
VANDY
GAST
0
046.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU
0
054.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
AF
BAYLOR
0
041.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
COLO
COLOST
0
058.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm CBS
-
EIL
NWEST
0
036.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
IND
UCLA
0
046 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
AUBURN
0
061 O/U
-28
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
NOIOWA
23NEB
0
047.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
TOLEDO
MISSST
0
059.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
UCF
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
1UGA
UK
0
045 O/U
+24
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
KENTST
7TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-49
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
MD
UVA
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
RICE
HOU
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
BYU
WYO
0
040.5 O/U
+11
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEXST
FRESNO
0
047.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm TRU
-
SDGST
CAL
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 10:30pm ESPN