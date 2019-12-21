Drive Chart
Watson, Lance put ND St back in FCS final, top Montana St

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

FARGO, N.D. (AP) Christian Watson scored long touchdowns on back-to-back touches early in the second quarter and two-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State blitzed Montana State 42-14 in a semifinal on Saturday for its 36th straight victory.

Trey Lance found Watson behind the defense along the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown one play after the Bobcats tied the game at 7. After a three-and-out by Montana State, Watson went 70 yards on a reverse.

Lance threw for three touchdowns, including a 73-yard hookup with Dimitri Williams, and scored two rushing touchdowns.

The top-seeded Bison (15-0) were in the semifinals for the ninth straight year. They won eight and won the national championship each time. North Dakota State faces the winner of Weber State at second-seeded James Madison. James Madison beat the Bison in the semifinals in 2016.

Montana State (11-4) lost to NDSU 52-10 in the second round last year.

A week after being held to three field goals in a 9-3 quarterfinal win over Missouri Valley Conference rival Illinois State, the Bison scored on their opening drive, going 73 yards in 12 plays with Lance scoring on an 8-yard keeper. The Bobcats finally broke through with an eight-play, 8-yard drive with Travis Jonsen covering the final yard on a Wildcat formation play.

That's when the roof caved in for Montana State, with the Bison successful adding a two-point conversation after Watson's second score for a 22-7 lead.

On the last possession of the first half the Bison marched 76 yards on 15 plays, milking the clock for 8 minutes, 20 seconds, before Lance hit Jimmy Kepouros for a 6-yard touchdown.

Montana State scored on a 41-yard pass from Tucker Rovig to Kevin Kassis two plays after recovering a Bison fumble, cutting the deficit to 29-14 but the momentum was short lived. Just two plays later, Lance, a redshirt freshman who has not throw an interception this season, had plenty of time to move around in the pocket before finding Williams alone down the right sideline.

The Bison finished with 541 yards, 318 on the ground. Montana State had 298 yards.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Quarter
Touchdown 7:40
5-T.Lance runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
73
yds
06:39
pos
0
6
Point After TD 7:35
36-G.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:47
10-T.Jonsen runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
78
yds
01:44
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:44
23-T.Bailey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 12:44
5-T.Lance complete to 1-C.Watson. 1-C.Watson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:10
pos
7
13
Point After TD 12:34
36-G.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 11:01
1-C.Watson runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:10
pos
7
20
Two Point Conversion 10:51
6-J.Hendricks complete to 70-C.Mauch. 70-C.Mauch to MOS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
22
Touchdown 0:30
5-T.Lance complete to 19-J.Kepouros. 19-J.Kepouros runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
80
yds
08:20
pos
7
28
Point After TD 0:24
36-G.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
29
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 6:34
12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
45
yds
00:41
pos
13
29
Point After TD 6:27
23-T.Bailey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
29
Touchdown 4:59
5-T.Lance complete to 4-D.Williams. 4-D.Williams runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
78
yds
01:41
pos
14
35
Point After TD 4:46
36-G.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
36
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:28
5-T.Lance runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
50
yds
00:45
pos
14
42
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:23
6-J.Hendricks incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
14
42
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 21
Rushing 8 14
Passing 5 7
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 6-15 5-10
4th Down Conv 2-4 2-2
Total Net Yards 288 541
Total Plays 61 58
Avg Gain 4.7 9.3
Net Yards Rushing 148 318
Rush Attempts 39 37
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 8.6
Net Yards Passing 140 223
Comp. - Att. 13-22 15-21
Yards Per Pass 6.4 10.6
Penalties - Yards 0-0 3-20
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-48.4 2-41.0
Return Yards 90 90
Punts - Returns 1--3 2-10
Kickoffs - Returns 5-93 2-42
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-38
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Montana St. 11-4 077014
N. Dakota St. 15-0 7227642
Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome Fargo, North Dakota
 140 PASS YDS 223
148 RUSH YDS 318
288 TOTAL YDS 541
Montana St.
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Rovig 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 150 1 1 122.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 150 1 1 122.3
T. Rovig 13/22 150 1 1
C. Bauman 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Bauman 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Ifanse 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 60 0
I. Ifanse 11 60 0 28
L. Jones 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 49 0
L. Jones 12 49 0 11
M. Estes 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
M. Estes 2 28 0 26
T. Jonsen 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 8 1
T. Jonsen 6 8 1 3
R. Fitzgerald 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Fitzgerald 1 3 0 3
K. Kassis 85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
K. Kassis 2 2 0 7
L. Sumner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
L. Sumner 1 1 0 1
T. Rovig 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
T. Rovig 4 -3 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Kassis 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 1
K. Kassis 6 2 45 1 41
T. Jonsen 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 0
T. Jonsen 10 6 41 0 11
I. Ifanse 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
I. Ifanse 2 2 39 0 39
C. Steel 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
C. Steel 1 1 21 0 21
D. Snell 45 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Snell 1 1 3 0 3
J. Hadley 9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Hadley 1 1 1 0 1
L. Jones 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Jones 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. O'Reilly 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
C. O'Reilly 9-2 0.0 0
B. Konkol 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
B. Konkol 6-2 0.0 0
A. Williams 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
A. Williams 4-4 0.0 0
D. Washington 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Washington 4-0 0.0 0
D. Marks 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Marks 4-2 0.0 0
B. Sterk 37 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Sterk 3-1 0.0 0
T. Thomas 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hill 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Hill 2-2 0.0 0
C. Benson 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Benson 2-1 0.0 0
M. Ferriter 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Ferriter 2-0 0.0 0
J. Alleyne 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Alleyne 2-0 0.0 0
T. Okada 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Okada 2-0 0.0 0
M. Jobman 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jobman 1-0 0.0 0
N. Askelson 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Askelson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Scrempos 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Scrempos 0-1 0.0 0
J. Henderson 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Henderson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bailey 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
T. Bailey 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Padmos 40 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 48.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 48.4 1
J. Padmos 5 48.4 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Jones 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 22.5 25 0
L. Jones 4 22.5 25 0
D. Snell 45 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
D. Snell 1 3.0 3 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Steel 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
C. Steel 1 -3.0 0 0
N. Dakota St.
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lance 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 223 3 0 207.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 223 3 0 207.8
T. Lance 15/21 223 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Watson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 86 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 86 1
C. Watson 3 86 1 70
A. Cofield 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 70 0
A. Cofield 9 70 0 17
T. Lance 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 64 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 64 2
T. Lance 11 64 2 11
K. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 49 0
K. Johnson 3 49 0 44
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
T. Brooks 6 38 0 15
D. Williams 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
D. Williams 4 13 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Watson 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 88 1
C. Watson 5 2 88 1 75
D. Williams 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 78 1
D. Williams 2 2 78 1 73
J. Kepouros 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 1
J. Kepouros 4 3 12 1 6
A. Cofield 18 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
A. Cofield 4 3 10 0 4
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Brooks 1 1 9 0 9
B. Ellefson 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Ellefson 1 1 8 0 8
J. Babicz 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Babicz 1 1 8 0 8
B. Henderson 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Henderson 1 1 8 0 8
N. Gindorff 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Gindorff 1 1 2 0 2
H. Luepke 44 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Luepke 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hankey 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Hankey 7-1 0.0 0
A. Mercadel 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Mercadel 5-1 0.0 0
M. Tutsie 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
M. Tutsie 5-2 0.0 1
Ja. Cox 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Ja. Cox 4-0 0.0 0
J. Kaczor 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Kaczor 4-1 0.0 0
L. McCormick 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. McCormick 3-0 0.0 0
M. Bridges 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Bridges 3-0 0.0 0
M. Biegler 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Biegler 2-1 0.0 0
D. Tuszka 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
D. Tuszka 2-1 1.0 0
B. Pauly 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Pauly 2-0 0.0 0
C. Ching 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Ching 2-2 0.0 0
Ja. Cox 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ja. Cox 2-0 0.0 0
S. Waege 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Waege 2-1 0.0 0
L. Tucker 60 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Tucker 2-2 0.0 0
C. Karcz 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Karcz 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
D. Weber 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Weber 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hendricks 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hendricks 1-1 0.0 0
J. Kelly 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Kelly 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Crosa 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
G. Crosa 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Wegner 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 41.0 1
G. Wegner 2 41.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 27 0
K. Johnson 2 21.0 27 0
T. Heit 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
T. Heit 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Heit 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 10 0
T. Heit 2 5.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTST 25 0:30 3 3 Punt
7:35 MTST 24 2:40 6 15 Punt
1:52 MTST 22 1:44 8 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:34 MTST 25 1:24 3 5 Punt
10:51 MTST 16 1:54 3 -1 Punt
0:24 MTST 25 0:00 1 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 MTST 13 2:35 5 34 Punt
7:08 NDST 45 0:41 2 45 TD
4:46 MTST 18 4:05 11 32 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 MTST 31 1:15 3 28 INT
8:41 MTST 20 8:02 16 72 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 NDST 27 6:39 12 73 TD
4:45 NDST 11 2:43 7 16 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 NDST 25 0:10 1 75 TD
11:01 NDST 30 0:10 1 70 TD
8:44 NDST 25 8:20 16 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NDST 29 2:08 5 24 Punt
9:59 NDST 6 2:40 6 39 Fumble
6:27 NDST 22 1:41 3 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 NDST 50 0:45 2 50 TD
11:52 MTST 41 3:07 6 33 FG Miss
0:30 NDST 8 0:00 1 -2 Game

MTST Bobcats  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to MOS End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 28 for 3 yards (93-L.McCormick).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MTST 28
(14:40 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 28-L.Jones.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MTST 28
(14:35 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Jonsen.
Punt
4 & 7 - MTST 28
(14:30 - 1st) 40-J.Padmos punts 45 yards from MOS 28 to NDS 27 fair catch by 84-T.Heit.

NDST Bison  - TD (12 plays, 73 yards, 6:39 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 27
(14:14 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 18-A.Cofield. 18-A.Cofield to NDS 30 for 3 yards (14-T.Okada).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NDST 30
(13:36 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to NDS 34 for 4 yards (47-C.O'Reilly).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - NDST 34
(12:59 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 19-J.Kepouros. 19-J.Kepouros to NDS 38 for 4 yards (14-T.Okada41-B.Konkol).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 38
(12:21 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 4-D.Williams. 4-D.Williams pushed ob at NDS 43 for 5 yards (5-A.Alleyne).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - NDST 43
(12:00 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to MOS 48 for 9 yards (41-B.Konkol96-A.Williams).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 48
(11:25 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 82-B.Ellefson. 82-B.Ellefson to MOS 40 for 8 yards (27-D.Washington).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - NDST 40
(10:43 - 1st) 18-A.Cofield to MOS 34 for 6 yards (41-B.Konkol).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 34
(10:09 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 12-B.Henderson. 12-B.Henderson pushed ob at MOS 26 for 8 yards (27-D.Washington).
+11 YD
2 & 2 - NDST 26
(9:31 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to MOS 15 for 11 yards (41-B.Konkol47-C.O'Reilly).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 15
(8:55 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to MOS 10 for 5 yards (47-C.O'Reilly).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - NDST 10
(8:17 - 1st) 4-D.Williams to MOS 8 for 2 yards (37-B.Sterk47-C.O'Reilly).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - NDST 8
(7:40 - 1st) 5-T.Lance runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:35 - 1st) 36-G.Crosa extra point is good.

MTST Bobcats  - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:35 - 1st) 38-G.Wegner kicks 63 yards from NDS 35. 28-L.Jones to MOS 24 for 22 yards (47-L.Weerts52-J.Hankey).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 24
(7:30 - 1st) 28-L.Jones to MOS 30 for 6 yards (25-M.Tutsie).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MTST 30
(6:54 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig complete to 45-D.Snell. 45-D.Snell to MOS 33 for 3 yards (25-M.Tutsie).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - MTST 33
(6:14 - 1st) 28-L.Jones to MOS 38 for 5 yards (55-A.Mercadel98-M.Biegler).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTST 38
(5:43 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Jonsen.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MTST 38
(5:38 - 1st) 24-L.Sumner to MOS 39 for 1 yard (53-C.Karcz99-S.Waege).
No Gain
3 & 9 - MTST 39
(4:58 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Kassis.
Punt
4 & 9 - MTST 39
(4:55 - 1st) 40-J.Padmos punts 40 yards from MOS 39. 84-T.Heit to NDS 21 for no gain (54-C.Kanow). Penalty on NDS 7-T.Fort Holding 10 yards enforced at NDS 21.

NDST Bison  - Fumble (7 plays, 16 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NDST 11
(4:45 - 1st) Penalty on NDS 67-C.Volson False start 5 yards enforced at NDS 11. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - NDST 6
(4:45 - 1st) 4-D.Williams to NDS 10 for 4 yards (91-M.Jobman).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - NDST 10
(4:19 - 1st) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 16 for 6 yards (47-C.O'Reilly50-C.Benson).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - NDST 16
(3:37 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 81-J.Babicz. 81-J.Babicz to NDS 24 for 8 yards (41-B.Konkol).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NDST 24
(3:03 - 1st) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Watson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NDST 24
(2:55 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to NDS 27 for 3 yards (47-C.O'Reilly37-B.Sterk).
No Gain
3 & 7 - NDST 27
(2:08 - 1st) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Watson.
Punt
4 & 7 - NDST 27
(2:02 - 1st) 38-G.Wegner punts 48 yards from NDS 27. 3-C.Steel to MOS 25 FUMBLES. 7-C.Bauman to MOS 22 for no gain.

MTST Bobcats  - TD (8 plays, 78 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 22
(1:52 - 1st) 82-M.Estes pushed ob at MOS 48 for 26 yards (31-J.Cox).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 48
(1:25 - 1st) 10-T.Jonsen to NDS 49 for 3 yards (52-J.Hankey).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - MTST 49
(0:52 - 1st) 28-L.Jones to NDS 47 for 2 yards (52-J.Hankey).
+39 YD
3 & 5 - MTST 47
(0:08 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig complete to 22-I.Ifanse. 22-I.Ifanse to NDS 8 for 39 yards (31-J.Cox6-J.Hendricks).
+7 YD
1 & 8 - MTST 8
(15:00 - 2nd) 85-K.Kassis to NDS 1 for 7 yards (93-L.McCormick).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MTST 1
(14:21 - 2nd) 10-T.Jonsen to NDS 1 for no gain (52-J.Hankey55-A.Mercadel).
No Gain
3 & 1 - MTST 1
(13:38 - 2nd) 22-I.Ifanse to NDS 1 for no gain (98-M.Biegler).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - MTST 1
(12:47 - 2nd) 10-T.Jonsen runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:44 - 2nd) 23-T.Bailey extra point is good.

NDST Bison  - TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:44 - 2nd) 23-T.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MOS 35 to NDS End Zone. touchback.
+75 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 25
(12:44 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 1-C.Watson. 1-C.Watson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:34 - 2nd) 36-G.Crosa extra point is good.

MTST Bobcats  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:34 - 2nd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35. 28-L.Jones to MOS 25 for 25 yards (33-D.Talbert).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 25
(12:29 - 2nd) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 27 for 2 yards (55-A.Mercadel60-L.Tucker).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - MTST 27
(11:56 - 2nd) 10-T.Jonsen to MOS 30 for 3 yards (55-A.Mercadel94-C.Ching).
No Gain
3 & 5 - MTST 30
(11:15 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Jonsen.
Punt
4 & 5 - MTST 30
(11:10 - 2nd) 40-J.Padmos punts 50 yards from MOS 30. 84-T.Heit pushed ob at NDS 30 for 10 yards (10-T.Jonsen).

NDST Bison  - TD (1 plays, 70 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+70 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 30
(11:01 - 2nd) 1-C.Watson runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(10:51 - 2nd) 6-J.Hendricks complete to 70-C.Mauch. 70-C.Mauch to MOS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

MTST Bobcats  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:51 - 2nd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 52 yards from NDS 35. 45-D.Snell runs ob at MOS 16 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 16
(10:49 - 2nd) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 18 for 2 yards (25-M.Tutsie).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - MTST 18
(10:00 - 2nd) 28-L.Jones to MOS 21 for 3 yards (52-J.Hankey).
-6 YD
3 & 5 - MTST 21
(9:30 - 2nd) 28-L.Jones to MOS 15 for -6 yards (55-A.Mercadel).
Punt
4 & 11 - MTST 15
(8:57 - 2nd) 40-J.Padmos punts 60 yards from MOS 15 to the NDS 25 downed by 10-T.Jonsen.

NDST Bison  - TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 8:20 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 25
(8:44 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 1-C.Watson. 1-C.Watson to NDS 38 for 13 yards (47-C.O'Reilly).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 38
(8:12 - 2nd) 24-K.Johnson to NDS 43 for 5 yards (37-B.Sterk41-B.Konkol).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - NDST 43
(7:33 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 18-A.Cofield. 18-A.Cofield pushed ob at NDS 47 for 4 yards (96-A.Williams).
Penalty
3 & 1 - NDST 47
(6:57 - 2nd) Penalty on NDS 75-D.Radunz False start 5 yards enforced at NDS 47. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - NDST 42
(6:40 - 2nd) 18-A.Cofield to MOS 50 for 8 yards (58-J.Hill).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 50
(6:08 - 2nd) 1-C.Watson pushed ob at MOS 39 for 11 yards (27-D.Washington).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 39
(5:29 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 87-N.Gindorff. 87-N.Gindorff to MOS 37 for 2 yards (2-T.Thomas).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NDST 37
(4:50 - 2nd) 4-D.Williams to MOS 35 for 2 yards (96-A.Williams).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - NDST 35
(4:11 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance to MOS 32 for 3 yards (37-B.Sterk95-D.Marks).
+6 YD
4 & 3 - NDST 32
(3:27 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance to MOS 26 for 6 yards (41-B.Konkol).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 26
(2:53 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 19-J.Kepouros. 19-J.Kepouros pushed ob at MOS 24 for 2 yards (27-D.Washington).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NDST 24
(2:19 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance to MOS 17 for 7 yards (96-A.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 1 - NDST 17
(1:53 - 2nd) 24-K.Johnson to MOS 17 for no gain (47-C.O'Reilly).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - NDST 17
(1:12 - 2nd) 18-A.Cofield to MOS 15 for 2 yards (95-D.Marks).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 15
(0:40 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance to MOS 6 for 9 yards (99-M.Ferriter7-J.Henderson).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - NDST 6
(0:30 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 19-J.Kepouros. 19-J.Kepouros runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:24 - 2nd) 36-G.Crosa extra point is good.

MTST Bobcats  - Halftime (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:24 - 2nd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to MOS End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 25
(0:24 - 2nd) 28-L.Jones to MOS 27 for 2 yards (98-M.Biegler91-D.Tuszka).

NDST Bison  - Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 23-T.Bailey kicks 63 yards from MOS 35. 24-K.Johnson to NDS 29 for 27 yards (7-J.Henderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NDST 29
(14:54 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Cofield.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - NDST 29
(14:50 - 3rd) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 46 for 17 yards (47-C.O'Reilly95-D.Marks).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 46
(14:12 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to NDS 48 for 2 yards (95-D.Marks96-A.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NDST 48
(13:34 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 44-H.Luepke.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - NDST 48
(13:28 - 3rd) 1-C.Watson to MOS 47 for 5 yards (2-T.Thomas).
Punt
4 & 3 - NDST 47
(12:52 - 3rd) 38-G.Wegner punts 34 yards from MOS 47 to MOS 13 fair catch by 3-C.Steel.

MTST Bobcats  - Punt (5 plays, 34 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 13
(12:44 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis to MOS 17 for 4 yards (42-J.Cox).
+28 YD
2 & 6 - MTST 17
(12:07 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 45 for 28 yards (26-J.Kaczor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTST 45
(11:39 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Kassis.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MTST 45
(11:33 - 3rd) 82-M.Estes to MOS 47 for 2 yards (55-A.Mercadel).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MTST 47
(10:47 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig scrambles to MOS 47 for no gain (94-C.Ching).
Punt
4 & 8 - MTST 47
(10:09 - 3rd) 40-J.Padmos punts 47 yards from MOS 47 Downed at the NDS 6.

NDST Bison  - Fumble (6 plays, 39 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 6
(9:59 - 3rd) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 10 for 4 yards (47-C.O'Reilly).
+17 YD
2 & 6 - NDST 10
(9:21 - 3rd) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 27 for 17 yards (41-B.Konkol7-J.Henderson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 27
(8:47 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to NDS 31 for 4 yards (96-A.Williams97-J.Scrempos).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - NDST 31
(8:03 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to NDS 40 for 9 yards (99-M.Ferriter96-A.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NDST 40
(7:21 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Watson.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NDST 40
(7:19 - 3rd) 4-D.Williams to NDS 45 FUMBLES (50-C.Benson). 50-C.Benson to NDS 45 for no gain.

MTST Bobcats  - TD (2 plays, 45 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 45
(7:08 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to NDS 41 for 4 yards (91-D.Tuszka).
+41 YD
2 & 6 - MTST 41
(6:34 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:27 - 3rd) 23-T.Bailey extra point is good.

NDST Bison  - TD (3 plays, 78 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:27 - 3rd) 23-T.Bailey kicks 58 yards from MOS 35. 24-K.Johnson to NDS 22 for 15 yards (10-T.Jonsen).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 22
(6:23 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance complete to 18-A.Cofield. 18-A.Cofield to NDS 25 for 3 yards (95-D.Marks96-A.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NDST 25
(5:42 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance to NDS 27 for 2 yards (50-C.Benson).
+73 YD
3 & 5 - NDST 27
(4:59 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance complete to 4-D.Williams. 4-D.Williams runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:46 - 3rd) 36-G.Crosa extra point is good.

MTST Bobcats  - Downs (11 plays, 32 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:46 - 3rd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35. 28-L.Jones to MOS 18 for 18 yards (26-J.Kaczor20-J.Wlordarcyzk).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 18
(4:39 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to MOS 29 for 11 yards (52-J.Hankey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTST 29
(4:13 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Kassis.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MTST 29
(4:05 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to MOS 38 for 9 yards (9-M.Bridges).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - MTST 38
(3:32 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig to MOS 45 for 7 yards (42-J.Cox52-J.Hankey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTST 45
(3:04 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 22-I.Ifanse. 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 45 for no gain (9-M.Bridges).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTST 45
(2:28 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 45 for no gain (52-J.Hankey).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - MTST 45
(1:47 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to NDS 45 for 10 yards (9-M.Bridges25-M.Tutsie).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 45
(1:18 - 3rd) 28-L.Jones to NDS 42 for 3 yards (52-J.Hankey).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - MTST 42
(0:41 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 9-J.Hadley. 9-J.Hadley to NDS 41 for 1 yard (42-J.Cox).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - MTST 41
(15:00 - 4th) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to NDS 40 for 1 yard (42-J.Cox).
Sack
4 & 5 - MTST 40
(14:14 - 4th) 12-T.Rovig sacked at NDS 50 for -10 yards (91-D.Tuszka).

NDST Bison  - TD (2 plays, 50 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+44 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 50
(14:08 - 4th) 24-K.Johnson to MOS 6 for 44 yards (5-A.Alleyne).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - NDST 6
(13:28 - 4th) 5-T.Lance runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(13:23 - 4th) 6-J.Hendricks incomplete.

MTST Bobcats  - Interception (3 plays, 28 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:23 - 4th) 38-G.Wegner kicks 59 yards from NDS 35. 28-L.Jones to MOS 31 for 25 yards (26-J.Kaczor27-D.Weber).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTST 31
(13:17 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 31 for no gain (60-L.Tucker).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - MTST 31
(12:42 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 44 for 13 yards (26-J.Kaczor).
Int
1 & 10 - MTST 44
(12:08 - 4th) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Kassis INTERCEPTED by 25-M.Tutsie at NDS 21. 25-M.Tutsie to MOS 41 for 38 yards (9-J.Hadley).

NDST Bison  - Missed FG (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 41
(11:52 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to MOS 26 for 15 yards (58-J.Hill).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 26
(11:19 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to MOS 22 for 4 yards (95-D.Marks58-J.Hill).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - NDST 22
(10:36 - 4th) 18-A.Cofield to MOS 12 for 10 yards (2-T.Thomas58-J.Hill).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NDST 12
(10:03 - 4th) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Kepouros.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NDST 12
(9:59 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to MOS 8 for 4 yards (47-C.O'Reilly).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NDST 8
(9:18 - 4th) 18-A.Cofield to MOS 8 for no gain.
No Good
4 & 6 - NDST 8
(8:45 - 4th) 36-G.Crosa 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MTST Bobcats  - Downs (16 plays, 72 yards, 8:02 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 20
(8:41 - 4th) 85-K.Kassis to MOS 15 for -5 yards (99-S.Waege).
+2 YD
2 & 15 - MTST 15
(8:02 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 17 for 2 yards (99-S.Waege).
+11 YD
3 & 13 - MTST 17
(7:24 - 4th) 28-L.Jones to MOS 28 for 11 yards (27-D.Weber).
+3 YD
4 & 2 - MTST 28
(6:33 - 4th) 42-R.Fitzgerald to MOS 31 for 3 yards (43-B.Pauly).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 31
(6:04 - 4th) 28-L.Jones to MOS 38 for 7 yards (3-J.Brown56-J.Kelly).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - MTST 38
(5:30 - 4th) 10-T.Jonsen to MOS 39 for 1 yard (43-B.Pauly).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - MTST 39
(4:54 - 4th) 28-L.Jones to MOS 44 for 5 yards (25-M.Tutsie94-C.Ching).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTST 44
(4:26 - 4th) 12-T.Rovig to MOS 44 FUMBLES. 76-L.Kidd to MOS 44 for no gain.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MTST 44
(3:41 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to NDS 50 for 6 yards (93-L.McCormick60-L.Tucker).
+21 YD
3 & 4 - MTST 50
(3:01 - 4th) 12-T.Rovig complete to 3-C.Steel. 3-C.Steel to NDS 29 for 21 yards (25-M.Tutsie26-J.Kaczor).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 29
(2:48 - 4th) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to NDS 22 for 7 yards (26-J.Kaczor).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - MTST 22
(2:35 - 4th) 28-L.Jones to NDS 15 for 7 yards (26-J.Kaczor).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 15
(2:02 - 4th) 28-L.Jones to NDS 11 for 4 yards (94-C.Ching25-M.Tutsie).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MTST 11
(1:23 - 4th) 10-T.Jonsen to NDS 11 for no gain (60-L.Tucker).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MTST 11
(0:44 - 4th) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Jonsen.
+3 YD
4 & 6 - MTST 11
(0:39 - 4th) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to NDS 8 for 3 yards (6-J.Hendricks).

NDST Bison  - End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 8
(0:30 - 4th) 8-Z.Noland kneels at NDS 6 for -2 yards.
