The No. 8 SMU Mustangs look to finish off a stunning first season in the ACC with a league title when they face the No. 17 Clemson Tigers in the 2024 ACC Championship Game on Saturday evening. SMU was picked seventh in the preseason polls without a single of the 170 first-place votes, but the Mustangs enter the ACC title game at 11-1 overall and 8-0 in conference. Clemson, who is playing in its eighth ACC Championship Game over the last 10 years, is 9-3 overall and 7-1 in the ACC and is coming off a 17-14 non-conference loss to South Carolina on Saturday. The winner is a virtual lock to make the College Football Playoff field as one of the top-five ranked conference champions. SMU would be in strong position to claim a first-round bye as one of the top-four conference champions.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Mustangs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest SMU vs. Clemson odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any Clemson vs. SMU picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL and college football for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Tierney is 45-25 in his last 70 college football picks, returning $1,717 to $100 players.

In addition, he is 6-0 in his last six college football picks in games involving Clemson, returning a whopping $600. Anyone who has followed his betting advice is way up on sports betting apps.

Now Tierney has set his sights on Clemson vs. SMU and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Tierney's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for SMU vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. SMU spread: SMU -2.5

Clemson vs. SMU over/under: 55.5 points

Clemson vs. SMU money line: SMU -134, Clemson +114

Clemson vs. SMU picks: See picks at SportsLine

Clemson vs. SMU streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

2024 ACC Championship picks for SMU vs. Clemson

Tierney likes the Under (55.5) in the ACC Championship Game 2024. Four of Clemson's last five games have gone Under the total and the Tigers' defense is a significant reason for that. Clemson is allowing 16.3 points per game over its last four contests and hasn't allowed more than 20 points in any of those games. SMU has also gone Under in each of its last two games as the Mustangs have allowed just 13 total points over their last two games.

SMU and Clemson had the top-two scoring defenses in the ACC this season with the Mustangs allowing 19.8 ppg and the Tigers surrendering 21.6 ppg. The Mustangs have the top third-down defense in the conference, allowing conversions on just 31.3% of attempts. Clemson ranks fourth at 33.7%. Given the stakes of this game and the additional time these strong defenses will dedicate toward game planning for one another, both teams could have difficulties extending drives on Saturday, leaving Tierney to lean Under in the 2024 ACC Championship Game. See which side of the spread to back at SportsLine.

How to make Clemson vs. SMU picks

Tierney has analyzed this matchup from every angle. He's found a critical X-factor that has him jumping on one side of the spread. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Clemson vs. SMU, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the expert who is 6-0 (+600) in his last six games involving Clemson.