The Florida Gators look to finish above .500 as they face the Tulane Green Wave in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl on Friday afternoon. Florida (6-6) won its final three regular season games to become bowl eligible, including a 31-11 blowout of arch rival Florida State on Nov. 30. Tulane (9-4) fell in the AAC Championship Game to Army on Dec. 6, 35-14. The Gators are 8-4 against the spread, while the Green Wave are 9-4 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Gators are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Tulane odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Tulane vs. Florida picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen has to say.

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge College Football Picks Show on CBS Sports Network, is 68-45 (60%) on college football picks this season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Tulane vs. Florida spread: Florida -10.5

Tulane vs. Florida over/under: 49.5 points

Tulane vs. Florida money line: Florida -412, Tulane +320

Tulane vs. Florida streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Florida can cover

The Gators upset LSU and Ole Miss before crushing Florida State to become bowl eligible after a 3-6 start. Billy Napier's team was led by true freshman quarterback D.J. Lagway, who took over midway through the season after a knee injury to returning senior Graham Mertz. In the team's final three games, Lagway threw for five touchdowns against two interceptions, with the team relying on a strong rushing attack for success.

Running backs Jadan Baugh, Montrell Johnson Jr., and Ja'Kobi Jackson combined for 302 carries this season, though none had more than 603 yards rushing. The trio rushed for 20 total touchdowns and more than 1,650 yards in 2024. Only Johnson's status for the bowl game is in question as he's an opt-out candidate. If the Gators can continue their recent success, it might be a long day for the undermanned Green Wave, who are missing several key players. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Tulane can cover

The Green Wave won eight straight at one point this season before losing to Memphis in the regular season finale and Army in the conference championship game. With starting quarterback Darian Mensah off to Duke via the transfer portal, former 5-star recruit (at Oregon) Ty Thompson will lead Tulane in this game. Thompson has only thrown 11 passes this season, but two have been for touchdowns. He also intends to explore other collegiate opportunities after this game.

Fortunately for Tulane, their two best offensive players, running back Makhi Hughes and wide receiver Mario Williams intend to participate on Friday. Hughes rushed for 1,372 yards and 15 touchdowns and was named first team all-AAC for the second consecutive season. Williams caught 54 passes for 940 yards and five scores, in his first season after transferring from USC. Both will likely need to have big games in order for Tulane to cover the large spread. See who to back at SportsLine.

