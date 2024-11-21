No. 18 Army has rattled off nine consecutive victories to open the season, putting the Black Knights in the College Football Playoff conversation heading into the Week 13 college football schedule. They will face a ranked opponent for the first time this season when they square off against No. 8 Notre Dame as 14.5-point underdogs in the Week 13 college football odds. Army has won all nine of its games by double digits, while Notre Dame has eight double-digit victories of its own. Using Week 13 college football score predictions can help identify valuable Week 13 college football bets on the college football odds board.

The biggest game of the week will begin at noon ET on Saturday when No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Indiana in a Big Ten showdown. Ohio State is a 13.5-point home favorite, despite the Hoosiers going undefeated through their first 10 games. The Buckeyes will be without starting center Seth McLaughlin after he tore his Achilles in practice earlier this week. Before you make any Week 13 college football picks, make sure you see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 21-15 on all top-rated picks over the past eight weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated every Week 13 game 10,000 times. You can only see the model's Week 13 college football exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 13 college football picks

After diving into every game on the Week 13 college football schedule, the model is backing the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (-11.5, 45) to beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 30-17, covering the spread in a 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS kickoff that goes over the total. Penn State has been on a dominant run this season aside from its loss to Ohio State earlier this month, bouncing back from that setback with a pair of blowout wins. The Nittany Lions crushed Washington in a 35-6 final two weeks ago before beating Purdue by 39 points on the road last week.

They are averaging 33.0 points per game while giving up less than 14, and Minnesota is coming off a 26-19 loss at Rutgers. The Golden Gophers have already lost a pair of home games to unranked teams this season, including a 31-14 loss to Iowa as 2.5-point underdogs. Penn State has won six of the last eight meetings between these teams, and the model has the Nittany Lions covering the double-digit spread in a 14-point win. See the model's other Week 13 college football score predictions here.

How to make Week 13 college football score predictions

The model has also released score predictions for every FBS matchup in Week 13, and it's calling for a whopping 12 underdogs to win outright. You can only get every score prediction for every game at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 13 college football game, and which underdogs win outright in Week 13? Visit SportsLine now to get the model's college football Week 13 score predictions, all from the model that has generated well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.