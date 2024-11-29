One of college football's most storied rivalries is on tap for Saturday when the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-3, 4-3) host the Auburn Tigers (5-6, 2-5) in the Iron Bowl 2024. Alabama enters this matchup looking to keep its slim College Football Playoff hopes alive with a win as the Tide lost 24-3 to Oklahoma in their last outing. Auburn is looking to become bowl eligible with a win, and the Tigers upset Texas A&M 43-41 in quadruple overtime last weekend. Both teams are 6-5 against the spread this season. The Tide have won four straight Iron Bowl games and lead the all-time series 50-37-1.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Tide are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Alabama odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 52.5 points.

Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Alabama vs. Auburn:

Alabama vs. Auburn spread: Alabama -11.5

Alabama vs. Auburn over/under: 52.5 points

Alabama vs. Auburn money line: Alabama -444, Auburn +342

Why Alabama can cover

The Tide still have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with a little help and a strong showing against Auburn. Alabama came in at No. 13 in the latest CFP rankings but will not have the chance to improve its standing with a win in the SEC Championship Game. Prior to their loss last week against Oklahoma, the Tide had covered the spread in three straight games.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe has the ability to completely take a game over. The 6-foot-2 junior was considered a Heisman Trophy candidate for a large portion of the season and is one of the most explosive dual-threat quarterbacks in the SEC. Milroe enters Saturday with 2,396 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes, and nine interceptions. He's also rushed for 615 yards and 17 scores.

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn needs a win to qualify for a bowl game, so motivation will be high. The Tigers are coming off their best performance of the season last week in their win over Texas A&M. Auburn is 3-1 against the spread in its last four games.

Auburn has one of the top rushing attacks in the conference, which could allow it to shorten this game and keep things close. Auburn is 3-1 against the spread in its last four games.

Auburn has one of the top rushing attacks in the conference, which could allow it to shorten this game and keep things close. Running back Jarquez Hunter has led the charge for the Tigers and had 130 yards and three scores in their win over Texas A&M. For the season, Hunter has 1,145 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 174 carries.

