The No. 16 Arizona State Sun Devils look to secure a bid to the Big 12 Championship Game as they host in-state rival, the Arizona Wildcats, in the 98th meeting of the Territorial Cup. ASU (9-2) defeated the former No. 14, BYU, 28-23 in Week 13, while Arizona (4-7) lost at TCU, 49-28. The Wildcats have won the past two meetings, including a dominant road effort in 2023, 59-23. ASU is 9-2 against the spread, while Arizona is 2-9 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Arizona Stadium is Tucson is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Sun Devils are 9-point favorites in the latest ASU vs. Arizona odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5.

Arizona State vs. Arizona spread: Arizona State -9

Arizona State vs. Arizona over/under: 53.5 points

Arizona State vs. Arizona money line: ASU -319, Arizona +259

Why Arizona State can cover

Will Arizona have any answer for star running back Cam Skattebo? The senior has rushed for 1,221 yards and 14 touchdowns, whole adding 460 yards in receptions with two additional scores in only 10 games. The Wildcats' defense ranks third worst in the Big 12 allowing 165.7 yards per game on the ground, and it's likely the Sun Devils will try to exploit this weakness.

In his first year as ASU's starting quarterback, Sam Leavitt has been excellent, with 18 passing touchdowns and four rushing scores. His leading receiver is Jordyn Tyson, who has caught 67 passes for 958 yards and nine touchdowns. It's likely that the Sun Devils' offensive weapons will be too much for the Arizona defense, which is missing several key players due to injury.

Why Arizona can cover

In what is the final collegiate game for All-American wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the Wildcats will feed him the ball early and often. The junior has 78 receptions for 1,251 yards and seven touchdowns this year, four of which came in the team's first game of the season. Against the Sun Devils last year, McMillan caught 11 passes for 266 yards and a score and will look for a solid follow-up performance.

Quarterback Noah Fifita has been a disappointment this season, with only 2,832 yards passing and 17 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. Last year against ASU, he threw for 527 yards and five scores in the team's 36-point rout. With nothing to lose and in a rivalry game, Fifita and McMillan, also former high school teammates, will look to show out on Saturday afternoon.

