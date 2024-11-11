The Toledo Rockets will look to stay in the Mid-American Conference championship race when they battle the Central Michigan Chippewas during Tuesday night MACtion. Toledo is coming off a 29-28 win over Eastern Michigan on Nov. 2, while Central Michigan dropped a 23-13 decision to Bowling Green last Tuesday. The Chippewas (3-6, 1-4 MAC), who have lost four in a row, are 0-4 on the road this season. The Rockets (6-3, 3-2 MAC), who are tied for fifth with Buffalo, are just one game out of a first-place tie.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio. Toledo holds a 29-20-3 edge in the all-time series, and has won 12 of the last 14 meetings, including a 32-17 win last year. The Rockets are 15-point favorites in the latest Central Michigan vs. Toledo odds, while the over/under is 50.5. Before making any Toledo vs. Central Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has set its sights on CMU vs. Toledo. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Toledo vs. CMU:

Central Michigan vs. Toledo spread: Toledo -15



Central Michigan vs. Toledo over/under: 50.5 points

Central Michigan vs. Toledo money line: Toledo -637, Central Michigan +451

CMU: 3-5 ATS this season

TOL: 4-5 ATS this season

Why you should back Toledo

Junior quarterback Tucker Gleason helps power the Rockets offense. He has completed 61.4% of his passes for 1,896 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a rating of 142.9. He has also carried 61 times for 202 yards (3.3 average) and four touchdowns. He has passed for more than 300 yards twice, including a 30 of 45 (66.7%) effort for 320 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-26 loss to Bowling Green on Oct. 26.

Among the top targets in the passing game is senior wide receiver Jerjuan Newton. He has 49 receptions for a team-high 783 yards (16.0 average) and 10 touchdowns. In six seasons with the Rockets, Newton has 183 receptions for 2,677 yards (14.6 average) and 31 touchdowns. He has had two touchdowns in three games, including a nine-catch, 164-yard and two-touchdown effort against Bowling Green. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Central Michigan

Senior running back Marion Lukes has led the Chippewas offense. He has carried 114 times for 537 yards (4.7 average) and four touchdowns. Lukes has had two 100-plus rushing games this season, including a 13-carry and 118-yard effort in a 38-34 loss at Eastern Michigan on Oct. 19. He also had 20 carries for 110 yards (5.5 average) and three touchdowns in a 27-25 loss to Ohio on Oct. 12.

Junior wide receiver Chris Parker is Central Michigan's top pass catcher. He has 24 receptions for 308 yards (12.8 average) and three touchdowns. In a 37-34 win over Ball State on Sept. 21, he caught five passes for 79 yards (15.8 average) and two touchdowns. In a 52-16 loss to Florida International on Sept. 7, he caught three passes for 55 yards (18.3 average) and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

