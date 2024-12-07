Top-ranked Oregon will try to stay on track for the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff when it faces No. 3 Penn State in the 2024 Big Ten Championship on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Oregon wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 49-21 win over Washington last week, and it is a 3-point favorite against Penn State in the Championship Week college football odds from SportsLine consensus.

The Championship Week college football schedule on Saturday also features No. 2 Texas (-2.5) vs. No. 5 Georgia in the SEC Championship, No. 15 Arizona State (-2.5) vs. No. 16 Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship and No. 8 SMU (-2.5) vs. No. 17 Clemson in the ACC Championship. Before locking in any Championship Week college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Championship Week

One of the college picks the model is high on during Championship Week: No. 2 Texas (-2.5) covers the spread against No. 5 Georgia in the SEC Championship at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Texas has a chance to get revenge for its loss to Georgia in mid-October, as that is the lone blemish on the Longhorns' resume. They have responded with a five-game winning streak, with the latter four victories coming by double digits.

Their latest win was a 17-7 final at then-No. 20 Texas A&M last week, covering the spread as 5.5-point road favorites. Sophomore running back Quintrevion Wisner racked up 186 rushing yards on 33 carries, and he is facing a Georgia defense that gave up 27 points in regulation against Georgia Tech last week. SportsLine's model has Texas finishing with more than 170 rushing yards in the SEC Championship, which helps the Longhorns cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See the rest of its Championship Week college football picks here.

Another prediction: No. 8 SMU (-2.5) takes down No. 17 Clemson in the ACC Championship at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. SMU is one of the hottest teams in college football, entering this title game on a nine-game winning streak. The Mustangs picked up multiple ranked wins during that hot streak, including a road win at then-No. 22 Louisville along with their blowout win at then-No. 18 Pittsburgh.

They wrapped up the regular season with four straight double-digit wins, cruising to a 38-6 win over California last week. Clemson has put together shaky performances in some of its biggest games of the season, losing to the top three opponents that it faced. The model expects SMU to win by more than a touchdown on Saturday night, covering the spread over 60% of the time. See picks for every other game in Championship Week here.

College football odds for Championship Week

Saturday, Dec. 7

MAC Championship: Ohio vs. Miami OH (-2.5, 44.5)

Big 12 Championship: Iowa State vs. Arizona State (-1.5, 50.5)

SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Texas (-2.5, 50.5)

Sun Belt Championship: Marshall at Louisiana (-5.5, 58)

Big Ten Championship: Penn State vs. Oregon (-3, 50.5)

ACC Championship: Clemson vs. SMU (-2.5, 55.5)