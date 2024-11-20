Colorado coach Deion Sanders honored superfan Peggy Coppom -- known to those around the program as "Miss Peggy" -- on her 100th birthday with a special apparel line. Coppom walked out on the field with Sanders before the Buffaloes' 49-24 win over Utah last weekend. She also joined the second-year coach at the podium for his Tuesday press conference.

"She's always greeted me with love, compassion, support, stability, and hope," Sanders told reporters Tuesday. "I'm thankful to be celebrating her 100th with her. She is the epitome of CU Buffs, of Buff Nation. She is the rock that holds us all together."

Colorado fans sang happy birthday to Coppom during the Buffaloes' win over Utah, bringing her to tears. According to the school, Coppom's family started attending Colorado games during the 1940s. Coppom as been to Folsom Field more than 330 times over the last 58 years as a season ticket holder.

There has been a lot to celebrate around the Colorado program. The Buffaloes have won four consecutive games over Arizona, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, and Utah and control their own destiny to reach the Big 12 title game in their return to the Big 12. They face Kansas on the road Saturday and close out the regular season at home against Oklahoma State on Nov. 29.