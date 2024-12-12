The Florida Gators missed out on a bowl game last season, but head coach Billy Napier helped engineer a surprising turnaround in 2024. The Gators are heading to Tampa for a meeting with Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 20, giving Florida an opportunity to build on its momentum. The Gators closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak, picking up wins over ranked opponents LSU and Ole Miss. Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway is a budding superstar to build around this offseason, so Napier will be looking to fill positions of need via the college football transfer portal.

Wide receiver Elijhah Badger finished the regular season ranked top five in the country in yards per catch after transferring to Florida from Arizona State. He will not be around next season, giving Napier a chance to snag another high-level wide receiver from the portal to the Florida football roster. If you want to see the latest Florida football transfer portal news, you should join Swamp247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Florida Gators.

Florida football transfer portal news, preview

One clear area of emphasis for Napier during this transfer portal window will be finding a new punter. Gators punter Jeremy Crawshaw is in his final year of eligibility, so the Gasparilla Bowl will be his last game.

Florida already signed 2025 punter Hayden Craig during the Early Signing Period last week, but the school wants to have an experienced player at that position before Craig takes over. Freshman Nicholas Inglis is also on the roster after joining the team this past summer as a walk on. One punter the Gators have zeroed in on is former Michigan punter Tommy Doman, who entered the portal as a graduate on Dec. 6.

Doman, who has punted 103 times in his career, has one year of eligibility remaining. He was the No. 2 ranked punter recruit out of high school before debuting for the Wolverines last fall and winning Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week following an outstanding performance against USC this season, averaging 49.1 yards per punt. Other punters in the transfer portal include Buck Buchanan (Louisiana Tech), Jack Bouwmeester (Utah), Hudson Kaak (Oklahoma State) and Keegan Andrews (Texas A&M), giving Florida plenty of options to explore. Get all the latest 2024 Florida football transfer portal updates at Swamp247.

