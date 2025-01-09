Winning an SEC championship is one of the top honors in college football, but the Georgia Bulldogs have raised the standard under head coach Kirby Smart. Georgia was the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, but couldn't make it out of the quarterfinals and now the program will go back to the drawing board. The college football landscape is changing, but Georgia seems well-equipped for the era of NIL and the college football transfer portal. Georgia football recruiting has put together a stellar Class of 2025, with 25 players already signing their letter of intent to give Georgia the third-ranked class in the nation according to 247Sports.

Georgia also continues to work the transfer portal relentlessly and has added five commitments from players who already have college football experience.

Georgia football roster news

Georgia is placing a very clear emphasis on wide receiver in the college football transfer portal. Zachariah Branch had 78 catches for 823 yards and scored four total touchdowns in two seasons at USC, but he entered the portal this offseason and announced his commitment to the Bulldogs earlier this week. Branch was a four-star in the 247Sports transfer portal ratings and his brother, three-star safety Zion Branch, is also Georgia-bound.

Meanwhile, Smart also received a commitment from four-star transfer Noah Thomas after three seasons at Texas A&M. Thomas has a proven history of production in the SEC, catching 73 passes for 984 yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons with the Aggies. He has one remaining season of college football eligibility.

Gunnar Stockton is the early favorite to be throwing Thomas and Branch passes in 2025 after taking over for an injured Carson Beck in the SEC Championship Game. Beck was unable to play in the Sugar Bowl but is still choosing to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, leaving Stockton as the program's most experienced option. However, the Bulldogs could be a factor for QBs in the portal too as they look to add competition at the position.

