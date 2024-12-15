The most prestigious individual award in college football was handed out on Saturday when Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter took home the Heisman Trophy over Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Hunter finished ahead of Jeanty in the most competitive Heisman Trophy race in 15 years.

"I really felt like I should've walked away with the award, but kudos to Travis for winning," Jeanty told reporters after the ceremony. "But yeah, it's (as) simple as that. Work harder, go harder."

Hunter edged Jeanty by a total of 214 points -- 2,231 to 2,017 -- which was the smallest margin of victory since 2009. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (516) and Miami quarterback Cam Ward (229) finished in third and fourth place, respectively, in the voting.

Jeanty produced one of the greatest seasons ever seen from a running back while leading Boise State to a second consecutive Mountain West title and the No. 3 seed in its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. Jeanty rushed for 2,497 yards on the ground through the first 13 games of the season — 132 yards short of former Oklahoma State RB Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record set in 1988.

Jeanty and Boise State face the winner of the first-round CFP matchup between No. 6 Penn State and No. 11 SMU in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.