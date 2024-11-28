The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-5) will try to pick up their first road win since September when they face the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4) on Friday night. Nebraska snapped a four-game losing streak and clinched its bowl eligibility with a 44-25 win over Wisconsin last week. Iowa has won three of its last four games, including a 29-13 win at Maryland its last time out. The Hawkeyes picked up a 13-10 road win in last year's meeting between these Big Ten foes.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is favored by 4 points in the latest Iowa vs. Nebraska odds, while the over/under is 39.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Nebraska vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Iowa vs. Nebraska spread: Iowa -4

Iowa vs. Nebraska over/under: 39.5 points

Iowa vs. Nebraska money line: Iowa -179, Nebraska +148

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa has generated some momentum heading down the stretch, winning three of its last four games to secure its bowl eligibility. The Hawkeyes won all three of those games by 16-plus points, starting with blowouts over Northwestern and Wisconsin at home. They added a 29-13 win at Maryland last week, as junior running back Kaleb Johnson had 164 rushing yards and a touchdown on 35 carries.

Freshman running back Kamari Moulton had a big game as well, racking up 114 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts. Johnson has been one of the top running backs in college football, posting 1,492 yards and 21 scores so far this season. The Hawkeyes have covered the spread in four of their last six games, and they are 8-1 in their last nine games against Nebraska. See which team to pick here.

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska was able to get back on track and secure its first bowl bid since 2016 with a 44-25 win over Wisconsin last week, despite closing as just a 1.5-point favorite. Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 28 of 38 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown, connecting with freshman wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. nine times for 85 yards. Sophomore running back Dante Dowdell was efficient, turning 10 carries into 41 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Emmett Johnson had 113 rushing yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. Raiola had thrown an interception in five straight games prior to last week, and turning in another clean performance will be important for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make Iowa vs. Nebraska picks

