The No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats are 7-2 overall and and 4-2 in the Big 12 and on Saturday they'll host the Arizona State Sun Devils in what is essentially a Big 12 championship elimination game. Arizona State is also 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference and both programs are two games back of BYU at the top of the conference and a game back of Colorado in second place.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats favored by 7.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Arizona State odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 51.5 points.

Kansas State vs. Arizona State spread: Kansas State -7.5

Kansas State vs. Arizona State over/under: 51.5 points

Kansas State vs. Arizona State money line: Kansas State -299, Arizona State +237

Why Kansas State can cover

After winning 19 games and finishing ranked inside the final AP Top 25 in each of the last two seasons, Kansas State was viewed as one of the favorites in the Big 12. They're now in a four-way tie for third with three games to play in the season coming off an unexpected loss to Houston two weeks ago. However, the good news is that the Wildcats have a tiebreaker in hand over second-place Colorado if needed, having won 31-28 at Colorado in October.

Kansas State struggled to move the ball on the ground against Houston, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry and picking up only 89 yards. However, the Wildcats have averaged 5.8 yards per carry this season and have picked up 208.3 rushing yards per game. Now they've had a bye week to fix what went wrong against the Cougars and their 14th-ranked run defense should be well prepared for the Arizona State rushing attack.

Why Arizona State can cover

After going 3-9 in Kenny Dillingham's first year in charge, the Sun Devils were picked to finish last in the preseason Big 12 media poll. However, Arizona State has been one of college football biggest surprises thus far and they've continued to defy expectations throughout the season, as evidenced by their 7-2 record against the spread so far in 2024.

The running game sputtered last week against Central Florida without Cam Skattebo (shoulder) but an opportunistic defense and special teams came to the rescue to salvage a win. The Sun Devils blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, forced two missed field goals and won the turnover battle 1-0 in the 35-31 win. Skattebo is considered questionable to return this week and would give the offense a huge lift if he can play.

