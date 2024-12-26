The Kansas State Wildcats and Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to square off in the 2024 Rate Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 26. Kansas State enters at 8-4, most recently falling to No. 18 Iowa State, 29-21, on Nov. 30 and has lost three of its final four games. Rutgers enters at 7-5, most recently defeating Michigan State, 41-14, on Nov. 30 and has won three of its last four games. Both programs won a bowl game last season, but whereas last year was Kansas State's third straight bowl game, it was just the Scarlet Knights' second bowl appearance since 2015.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Kansas State is favored by 7 points in the latest Rutgers vs. Kansas State odds, while the over/under is 52.5 points, up 2.5 from the opener.

Kansas State vs. Rutgers spread: Kansas State -7

Kansas State vs. Rutgers over/under: 52.5 points

Kansas State vs. Rutgers money line: Kansas State -267, Rutgers +215

Why Kansas State can cover

The Wildcats opened the season as one of the hottest teams in the country, going 7-1 over their first eight games while averaging 32.8 points per game and being ranked as high as No. 13 in the nation. Although Kansas State closed losing three of its final four games, the Wildcats have the majority of their playmakers on Thursday, led by sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson and a strong rushing attack. Johnson threw for 2,517 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 548 yards and six scores.

Kansas State was fifth in the nation in yards per carry (5.6) and 19th in rushing yards per game (197.4), but the Wildcats will be without starting running back DJ Giddens, who declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Giddens rushed for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns on 6.6 yards per carry. Backup running back Dylan Edwards was effective in his opportunities though, rushing for 350 yards on 6.3 yards per carry. Kansas State also has a top rushing defense, allowing 3.7 yards per rush, which ranks 29th in the nation, and 122.1 yards per game, which ranks 27th. See which team to pick here.

Why Rutgers can cover

Whereas Kansas State enters on a low, Rutgers is rolling into the 2024 Rate Bowl. The Scarlet Knights have won three of their last four games. Two of those wins came on the road as well with a 31-17 win at Maryland and a 41-14 win at Michigan State, so playing away from home shouldn't be a problem in the Rate Bowl environment in Arizona.

Starting running back Kyle Monangai made the trip to Arizona and if he plays, that will be significant for Rutgers. The senior rushed for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns on 5.0 yards per carry as the focal point of the offense. He rushed for more than 120 yards in each of the final two games of the season. Defensively, Rutgers has held its opponents to fewer than 20 points in three of the last four games and with Kansas State without its star running back, the Scarlet Knights defense could put together a strong performance. See which team to pick here.

