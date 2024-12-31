A Big 12 vs. SEC showdown takes center stage when the Baylor Bears battle the LSU Tigers in the 2024 Texas Bowl on New Year's Eve. Both teams enter Tuesday's tilt with momentum. Baylor has won six consecutive games, most recently beating Kansas, 45-17, on Nov. 30. The Tigers, meanwhile, have won two straight, knocking off Oklahoma, 37-17, in their last outing.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at NRG Stadium in Houston. LSU opened as the favorite, but personnel announcements have swung this line to the point where Baylor is now favored by 3.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. LSU odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is up to 63 points. Before entering any LSU vs. Baylor picks or 2024 Texas Bowl bets, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is 43-35 on top-rated picks during the 2024 season. It also nailed all four winners in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. LSU in the Texas Bowl 2024. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football betting lines for LSU vs. Baylor:

LSU vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -3.5

LSU vs. Baylor over/under: 63 points

LSU vs. Baylor money line: Baylor -170, LSU +142

LSU vs. Baylor picks: See picks at SportsLine

LSU vs. Baylor streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Baylor can cover

The Bears are one of the hottest teams in the country, winners of six straight. In Baylor's 45-17 win over Kansas on Nov. 30, quarterback Sawyer Robertson put on a show by throwing for 310 yards and four touchdowns. Baylor also had tremendous success on the ground against the Jayhawks, rushing for 293 total yards. Running back Bryson Washington recorded 28 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU will be several key contributors in this matchup, including much of the offensive line. The Tigers will be missing starting tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr., along with tight end Mason Taylor and wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who are all moving on to the NFL Draft. In addition, Baylor is 6-0 against the spread during its six-game winning streak and 13-3 ATS in its last 16 games played in December. See which team to pick here.

Why LSU can cover

LSU's offense appeared to find some rhythm in its win over Oklahoma in the regular season finale. The Tigers were led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns and will play in this game after announcing his return for his senior season. For the season, Nussmeier has thrown for 3,739 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Freshman running back Caden Durham was extremely effective down the stretch for the Tigers. He finished with at least 80 rushing yards in two of his last three games and averaged 5.1 yards carry during that three-game stretch. Durham also became the first LSU player with three rushing scores in a game since 2022 in LSU's 34-10 win over Arkansas. Defensively, the Tigers are giving up 20.3 points per game over their last three contests. See which team to pick here.

How to make Baylor vs. LSU picks

The model has simulated LSU vs. Baylor 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 70% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Baylor in the 2024 Texas Bowl, and which side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.