The Miami (OH) RedHawks will look to move closer to an appearance in the MAC Championship Game when they battle the Kent State Golden Flashes during Wednesday night MACtion. Miami is coming off a 27-21 win at Ball State on Nov. 5, while Kent State dropped a 41-0 decision to Ohio last Wednesday. The Golden Flashes (0-9, 0-5 MAC), who are on an 18-game losing streak, are looking for their first win since beating Central Connecticut 38-10 last season. The RedHawks (5-4, 4-1 MAC), who have won four in a row, are looking for their first MAC title since 2019.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Fred C. Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio. Miami holds a 52-18 edge in the all-time series, and has won four of the past five meetings, including a 23-3 win last year. The RedHawks are 30.5-point favorites in the latest Kent State vs. Miami odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Miami vs. Kent State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Miami vs. Kent State spread: Miami -30.5



Miami vs. Kent State over/under: 46.5 points

KSU: 2-7 against the spread this season

MIA: 4-5 ATS this season

Why you should back Miami

Sixth-year senior quarterback Brett Gabbert helps power the RedHawks offense. For the season, he has completed 148 of 256 passes (57.8%) for 1,946 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has been intercepted seven times, but has a rating of 136.8. He has thrown for more than 200 yards in five games, including a season-high 339 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-16 loss to Cincinnati on Sept. 14.

Fifth-year senior running back Keyon Mozee leads the ground attack. In nine games, he has carried 108 times for 650 yards (6.0 average) and two touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 or more yards in five games, including a 22-carry, 105-yard effort in a 27-21 win at Ball State last week. He rushed 15 times for 120 yards (8.0 average) in a 46-7 win over Central Michigan on Oct. 26. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Kent State

Sophomore wide receiver Chrishon McCray is having a solid season despite the team's struggles. He leads the Golden Flashes with 34 receptions for 594 yards (17.5 average) and seven touchdowns. In a 37-35 loss to Ball State on Oct. 12, he had eight receptions for 213 yards (26.6 average) and three touchdowns. He caught five passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-33 loss to Eastern Michigan on Sept. 28.

Senior wide receiver Luke Floriea is another weapon on offense for Kent State. He has 33 receptions for 515 yards (15.6 average) and five touchdowns. In the loss to Ball State, he caught six passes for 130 yards (21.7 average) and one touchdown. In the season-opening 55-24 loss at Pittsburgh on Aug. 31, he caught six passes for 104 yards (17.3 average) and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

