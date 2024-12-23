Michigan has landed a commitment from former Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene, 247Sports confirms. Keene, who started his career at UCF, earned All-Mountain West Honorable Mention each of the past two seasons.

Keene comes to Ann Arbor after throwing for more than 8,000 yards and 65 touchdowns in 39 career games. In two years at Fresno State, Keene completed 68.7% of his passes for 5,868 yards and 42 touchdowns. Keene actually started against Michigan for Fresno State this season, completing 22 of 36 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The senior has one year of eligibility remaining, making him an ideal stopgap for the Wolverines with No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood coming to campus. The Belleville, Michigan, native is the future at Michigan, but Keene's presence means that the Wolverines staff can pace his development.

In their first season under coach Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines posted one of the worst passing offenses by a major college team of the past several years. The Wolverines ranked No. 130 nationally in passing offense at 133.6 yards per game, ahead of only Iowa and the three service academies. Their 5.5 yards per pass attempt cleared only New Mexico State. After the season, Michigan fired offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell and hired Chip Lindsey, a former coach at Troy.

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji has entered the transfer portal and Jack Tuttle is out of eligibility. However, primary starter Davis Warren and backups Jayden Denegal and Jadyn Davis remain on the roster for now. The Wolverines play Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl in a rematch of the 2024 Rose Bowl on Dec. 31.