The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes look to defeat arch rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, for the first time since 2019 as they face off in arguably the best rivalry in sports on Saturday. Ohio State (10-1) enters off a 38-15 home victory over Indiana, while Michigan (6-5) defeated Northwestern, 50-6. The Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes, 30-24, last season en route to an undefeated National Championship season. Ohio State is 6-5 against the spread, while Michigan is 4-7 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium is scheduled for noon ET. The Buckeyes are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

Ohio State vs. Michigan spread: Ohio State -20.5

Ohio State vs. Michigan over/under: 43.5 points

Ohio State vs. Michigan money line: Ohio State -1818, Michigan +978

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines tuned up for their biggest game of the season by throttling Northwestern, 50-6, in their 2024 home finale last week. Michigan held the Wildcats to 11 yards rushing on 24 attempts and only 117 yards passing. In their loss to Indiana, the Wolverines held the Hoosiers to 40 yards on the ground on 28 attempts. If Michigan's defense can hold up against the Big Ten's third-best rushing attack of Ohio State (177.5 yards per game), the Wolverines could very well make this a close game.

On offense, the Wolverines are led by running backs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. Mullings has 153 carries for 832 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Edwards has rushed for 578 yards on 124 carries with four scores. Michigan's three starting quarterbacks this season (Davis Warren, Alex Orji, and Jack Tuttle) haven't provided the offense with much of a spark, having only thrown for 10 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes are one point away from being the undefeated consensus No. 1 team in the country this season. They have played three top-5 teams, with wins over Penn State and Indiana, and a one-point loss at Oregon. Ohio State boasts the nation's No. 1 scoring defense (10.7 points per game), while averaging 37.8 points per game one offense (10th nationally).

Quarterback Will Howard has thrown for 2,685 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for an additional seven. Running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson have formed a potent backfield combo, rushing for a combined 1,489 yards and 14 scores. Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (52-899-9) and senior Emeka Egbuka (56-692-9) lead a lethal wide receiving core that is nearly impossible for opposing secondaries to contain.

