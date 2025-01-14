The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff field has been whittled down to two as Ohio State prepares to face Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 20 in Atlanta. Program legends will be made as Ohio State seeks its first national title since 2014, while Notre Dame aims to rise back to the top of the college football world for the first time since 1988.

Perhaps the most underrated aspect of the 12-team playoff has been the opportunity for stars to rise and legends to grow. There are players like Jack Sawyer, a solid defensive end who made one of the biggest plays in Ohio State history with a fumble return for a touchdown in the waning moments of the Cotton Bowl win over Texas. The same is true of Notre Dame's Jaden Greathouse, who flipped the Orange Bowl with a breakaway touchdown against Penn State.

In a previous era, there would have only been two opportunities to prove yourself as an impact player. For Notre Dame and Ohio State, there were four with national spotlights. Here are 10 of the most impactful players among the two teams heading into the championship game, including numerous future first-rounders and breakout underclassmen.

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

If there was any question of how important Smith is to Ohio State, flip on the film of the Texas defense in the Cotton Bowl. Every single snap, the Longhorns were bringing doubles, bracketing the star freshman and clouding him to keep Smith contained. In the previous two games, Smith posted 13 catches for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Notre Dame is a man-heavy defense but will have to figure out alternatives against a player of Smith's caliber.

2. Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State

Ohio State needed a defender to step up and take a Joey Bosa-like role on the defense line, and Sawyer has delivered. During the College Football Playoff run, Sawyer has posted 4.5 sacks and consistently terrorized opposing linemen. Against Texas, Sawyer forced a strip-sack of Quinn Ewers and returned it more than 80 yards for a game-sealing touchdown. He has been the best defensive player in the College Football Playoff.

3. Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

Leonard has been inconsistent throwing the ball, but his impact goes far beyond the stat sheet. The senior transfer from Duke has stepped up and provided sensational playmaking ability and carried the Fighting Irish offense for stretches. Despite throwing for only 90 yards against Georgia, Leonard's fingerprints were all over the game with 80 critical yards rushing. He's a classic gamer who wins in the margins.

4. Caleb Downs, DB, Ohio State

To see how valuable Downs is to Ohio State, look to the most important play of the Cotton Bowl. Texas ran a toss at the goal line which was blocked well, but Downs immediately read the play, shot the gap and set up a massive tackle for loss. Downs, a sophomore, would be a top-five pick in the NFL Draft right now thanks to his versatile skill set. He posted 77 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six passes defended during an All-American campaign after transferring from Alabama.

5. Xavier Watts, DB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame's passing defense is perhaps the top unit on its team, and Watts leads the way at safety. The senior plays everywhere on the field and has posted 13 interceptions over the past two seasons during All-America campaigns. During the CFP, Watts has posted 25 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and another interception. Defensive coordinator Al Golden will use Watts as a safety blanket against the sensational OSU receiver room.

Xavier Watts will play a critical role in trying to stop this potent Ohio State offense. Getty Images

6. Howard Cross, DL, Notre Dame

Notre Dame has lost numerous defensive linemen to injuries across the season, including Cross for a stretch. However, the sixth-year senior has been a consistent mainstay for the Irish and keys a defense that ranks among the nation's best. With Cross in the lineup, Notre Dame's defense has stayed on schedule.

7. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame leans on a trio of rushers with Love, Leonard and Jadarian Price, but Love has emerged as a serious difference maker late in the year. During a four-game stretch to end the season, Love posted 474 yards and six touchdowns on an unreal 10.7 yards per carry. Love has been limited in the last two CFP games with a knee injury, but some time off before the title game should do him some good. The Fighting Irish need him to be at his best.

8. Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

Offensive linemen don't always earn the spotlight of being impact players, but Jackson has put together a sensational season. When Ohio State lost left tackle Josh Simmons to a season-ending injury, Jackson slid from left guard to left tackle. He gave up five pressures and two sacks in his first start against Penn State but has since allowed only two pressures and zero sacks across the entire College Football Playoff. His performance has been critical.

9. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Ohio State made a shrewd decision to bring in running back Quinshon Judkins and limit touches for Henderson, who has struggled with injuries. Now, the senior is the freshest running back remaining and looks like his unbelievably explosive self. Against Texas, Henderson took a screen pass 75 yards for a touchdown before half. He is averaging a career high 7.3 yards per carry. If Notre Dame misses a gap, Henderson can take it to the house.

10. Jaden Greathouse, WR, Notre Dame

Greathouse's numbers don't jump off the page -- 36 catches for 464 yards and two touchdowns. However, he proved his upside with a 54-yard breakaway touchdown against Penn State, which ranks among the biggest plays in program history. Greathouse doesn't get to show off his vast potential often because of the inconsistent passing game at Notre Dame, but he is a game-changing player with the ball in his hands.