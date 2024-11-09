The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will be hoping for a comfortable afternoon when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (1-7) on Saturday. Ohio State is coming off a 20-13 win at then-No. 3 Penn State to stay one loss behind Oregon and Indiana atop the Big Ten standings. Purdue has lost seven straight games since winning its season opener over Indiana State, with its most recent loss coming in overtime against Northwestern. The Buckeyes cruised to a 41-7 road victory when these teams met last season. Purdue is 2-6 against the spread this season, while Ohio State is 4-4 ATS.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. After opening at -34.5, Ohio State is now favored by 37.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Purdue odds, while the over/under is 53 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Ohio State vs. Purdue spread: Ohio State -37.5

Ohio State vs. Purdue over/under: 53 points

Ohio State vs. Purdue money line: Ohio State -10000, Purdue +1325

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State missed out on an opportunity to secure a signature victory at then-No. 3 Oregon in mid-October, but it did not make the same mistake last week. The Buckeyes notched a road win at then-No. 3 Penn State, firmly establishing themselves as national championship contenders. They have already won four games by more than 30 points this season, and they are averaging 37.8 points per game.

Senior quarterback Will Howard has 1,977 passing yards and 19 touchdowns this season, while a pair of running backs have gone over 500 rushing yards. The Buckeyes have some of the top skill players in the country, featuring wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. Ohio State has won eight straight home games against Purdue, and it has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 Saturday home games.

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue is on a seven-game losing streak and has not beat a power-conference opponent this season, but it has put forth several competitive efforts in recent weeks. The Boilermakers took then-No. 23 Illinois to overtime last month as 22.5-point underdogs, as freshman quarterback Ryan Browne had 297 passing yards and three touchdowns. They played another overtime game last week, falling to Northwestern by six points at home.

Senior quarterback Hudson Card completed 21 of 37 passes for 267 yards and a touchdown, while Browne completed all three of his attempts. The Boilermakers have only lost by more than 35 points once since Week 2, and Ohio State is in a letdown spot after its massive win last week. The Buckeyes have a game looming against Indiana in two weeks, so Purdue might not command their full attention.

