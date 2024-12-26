The 2024 Armed Forces Bowl will occur on Friday, pitting the Oklahoma Sooners against the Navy Midshipmen. The Naval Academy is rolling into bowl season at 9-3 and is coming off a 31-13 victory in the Army-Navy Game, while Oklahoma is 6-6 after losing five of its last seven games. This will be the second time in history that these two historic programs have met, with Navy winning the only other meeting 10-0 back in 1965.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma is favored by 3 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Navy odds, while the over/under is 43.5 points per SportsLine consensus.



Here are several college football betting lines for the Navy vs. Oklahoma game:

Oklahoma vs. Navy spread: Oklahoma -3

Oklahoma vs. Navy over/under: 43.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Navy money line: Oklahoma -154, Navy +129

Why Oklahoma can cover

The Sooners joined the SEC and got off to a 4-1 start after capturing their first conference win at Auburn on Sept. 28. The Sooners would go on to lose to Texas 34-3 in their next game to begin a stretch where they lost four of five. However, Oklahoma did get back into the win column with a tuneup game against Maine and then earned bowl eligibility with a stunning 24-3 win over Alabama.

Oklahoma ran for 257 yards in that game and completely stifled the Alabama offense, limiting the Crimson Tide to 237 yards while forcing three turnovers. All-American linebacker Danny Stutsman will be central in slowing down the Navy triple-option. The Sooners have covered the spread in four of the last six games where they've been favored.

Why Navy can cover

Brian Newberry guided the Midshipmen to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019. Navy also won the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the first time in five years as well. Quarterback Blake Horvath played a major role in the wins over the other service academies. He threw for 134 yards and also rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns against Air Force then threw for 107 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 196 yards and two more scores against Army.

Horvath also had a six-touchdown game against Memphis. He accounted for 28 touchdowns while topping 1,000 yards as a runner and receiver. The Midshipmen have used their stellar running attack (249.3 yards per game) to control games and are 8-3 against the spread over their last 11 contests.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Navy picks

