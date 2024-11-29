A heated in-state rivalry is set to renew when the Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-9) on Friday in the 2024 Egg Bowl. The Rebels are coming off a 24-17 loss at Florida which saw their College Football Playoff hopes take a massive hit. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, limp into Friday's contest having lost nine of their last 10 games, including a 39-20 defeat against Missouri last week. The Rebels lead the all-time series 65-46-6, and they can hand Mississippi State its first winless SEC season since 2002.

Kickoff from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Rebels are 26.5-point favorites according to the latest Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 61.5. Before locking in any Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss. Here are several college football betting lines for Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State:

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -26.5

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss over/under: 61.5 points

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss money line: Ole Miss -3226, MSU +1363

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels feature one of the nation's most explosive offenses. Ole Miss is averaging 38.5 points per game, which ranks ninth in college football. The Rebels are led offensively by quarterback Jaxson Dart. The senior signal caller has thrown for 3,732 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also racked up 99 carries for 375 rushing yards and three additional scores.

The Rebels are extremely dynamic on the defensive side of the ball. Ole Miss is holding its opponents to just 87.5 rushing yards per game this season, the second-best mark in college football. Lane Kiffin's squad also ranks first in the nation in team sacks, averaging 4.45 per game. Leading wide receiver Tre Harris is listed as doubtful to play.

Why Mississippi State can cover

The Bulldogs have lost nine of their last 10 games, but they are 6-5 against the spread in 2024. Mississippi State is also 4-1-1 ATS in its last six meetings against the Rebels. Head coach Jeff Lebby is familiar with Ole Miss, having served as an assistant coach in Oxford for two seasons.

The Bulldogs feature an effective ground game that is averaging 146.9 rushing yards per game. In last week's loss against Missouri, Mississippi State rushed for 147 yards and averaged 6.8 yards per play. Running back Davon Booth recorded 12 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Tigers. Booth is averaging 5.3 yards per carry this season and will be heavily relied on to keep Ole Miss' offense off the field.

How to make 2024 Egg Bowl picks

The model has simulated Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total.

So who wins Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.