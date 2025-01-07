Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart is putting the NFL Draft on hold and returning to school for the 2025 season, he announced on social media Tuesday. Stewart ranked as the No. 69 overall player and the No. 7 wide receiver in the CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings.

"Wake up, and get it, gotta finish the mission," his post read.

The former five-star prospect transferred from Texas A&M to Oregon last offseason, hauling in 48 passes for 613 yards and a career-high five touchdown receptions this season. Stewart didn't play in Oregon's 41-21 loss in the Rose Bowl to Ohio State due to a lower back injury.

With star wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden departing the program, Stewart will be Oregon's top returning wide receiver this fall. Oregon added former Florida State and Alabama wide receiver Malik Benson via the transfer portal earlier this week.

Johnson and Holden aren't the only key members of Oregon's high-powered offense leaving the program. With veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel exhausting his remaining eligibility after an illustrious college career, Stewart will have a new quarterback throwing him the football this fall.

The top in-house option to replace Gabriel is former highly-touted recruit Dante Moore, who served as Gabriel's backup this past season.