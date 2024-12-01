Planting a flag on the logo of your rival -- or at least trying to do so -- is all the rage in college football these days, apparently. Though flag-planting isn't a new concept, it was prolific throughout Week 14's rivalry games.

Four contests ended with one team trying to slam a flag into the ground of another team's field. Predictably, almost all of those situations evolved into a fight.

Michigan set the standard following its massive 13-10 upset win against No. 2 Ohio State inside Ohio Stadium. Wolverines players attempted to plant a "Block M' flag at midfield, but Ohio State's players took exception to the maneuver and a giant fracas ensued.

Things cooled down for a moment, but Ohio State defensive lineman Jack Sawyer's attempt to rip Michigan's flag away sparked another melee. Players were eventually separated and some were pepper sprayed in the process.

Later in the afternoon, NC State secured its sixth win and bowl eligibility with a thrilling 35-30 victory against North Carolina. The Wolfpack scored their go-ahead touchdown -- a 2-yard run from Hollywood Smothers -- with just 25 seconds to play.

After the game, a crowd of Wolfpack players tried to plant a flag at the 50-yard line. Somehow, North Carolina wide receiver Tylee Craft came away with the banner and tossed it aside as a scrum formed on the field.

Credit to Arizona State for at least being a little more inventive. Following their 49-7 win against Arizona, Sun Devils players planted a pitchfork in the middle of Arizona's logo. It doesn't seem as if any battle broke out afterwards, though Arizona wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig did try to take the pitchfork away.

Florida capped an impressive turnaround season under coach Billy Napier with a win against Florida State Saturday evening. In sticking with the theme, the Gators then plunged a flag into the field inside Doak Campbell Stadium. A scuffle did ensue.

This time, though, it was Florida State coach Mike Norvell that grabbed the Florida flag and cast it aside. The Gators were the last team to engage in such postgame shenanigans.