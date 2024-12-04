Texas added a major commitment from one of the top available players in the country as five-star athlete Michael Terry III committed to the Longhorns on National Signing Day. Terry, a member of the Class of 2025 at Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Texas, picked the Longhorns over Nebraska and Oregon.

Terry ranks as one of the top players in the state of Texas. The senior is rated the No. 20 overall player and No. 1 athlete in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports. Terry has lined up everywhere on the field for Alamo Heights and could land as either a running back or receiver with his 6-foot-3, 217-pound frame.

"Multi-faceted offensive weapons who's perhaps most natural at running back, but possesses the physical traits and ball skills to become a matchup nightmare of a full-time, pass-catching threat," 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote.

Terry was the second-best uncommitted player entering National Signing Day, trailing only five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry. His addition puts Texas in firm contention for the No. 1 class in the nation. The Longhorns are in a battle with Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.

Texas holds commits from three five-star recruits and six top-50 players overall. Regardless, the Longhorns are in a strong position to reel in their third top-five recruiting class in four years, per 247Sports.