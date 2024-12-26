The 2024 AutoZone Liberty Bowl will pit a pair of former conference rivals against each other on Friday as the Arkansas Razorbacks face the Texas Tech Red Raiders. These two went head-to-head in the old Southwest Conference for 35 straight seasons, but this will be their first meeting since 2015. Arkansas (6-6) is searching for its second winning season since 2017, and the Razorbacks have won five of their last six bowl game appearances. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders (8-4) are aiming for their first nine-win season since 2009, and they've also been successful in recent bowls, winning three straight.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. The Razorbacks are favored by 1 point in the latest Arkansas vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over/under is 51.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college football betting lines for Texas Tech vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech spread: Arkansas -1

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech over/under: 51.5 points

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech money line: Arkansas -112, Texas Tech -108

What to know about Texas Tech

The Red Raiders can put points on the scoreboard quickly as just four teams in all of FBS average more than their 38.6 points per game. They've scored 50-plus in back-to-back outings, including 56 at Oklahoma State in late November, so their offense travels. The offense can attack you from many different avenues as four different players have at least five receiving touchdowns, while running back Tahj Brooks found the endzone on the ground 17 times.

Texas Tech excels on the downs that matter the most -- on both sides of the ball -- as it ranks eighth in the nation in third-down conversion percentage on offense and 14th in third-down defense. The Red Raiders are also 4-1 against the spread in their last five games and 7-3 ATS in their past 10 games when playing as an underdog.

What to know about Arkansas

Coach Sam Pittman always has his teams ready whenever they leave Fayetteville, Ark., as the Hogs are 9-2 against the spread over their last 11 games outside of their home stadium. Over the last decade, Arkansas has covered four of its five bowl games, and the Razorbacks have won each of their past three Liberty Bowl appearances. Arkansas has also dominated the all-time series between the two with a 29-8 head-to-head record, including a 16-2 mark in road/neutral-site matchups.

The Arkansas offense provides balance, ranking in the top five of the SEC in both rushing offense and passing offense. The Razorbacks' defense also carries its weight, especially as of late. Arkansas has held each of its last three opponents -- including Texas -- to under 200 passing yards, and those three teams have combined to average just 3.1 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Texas Tech has clear flaws on the defensive side of the ball, as its 34.5 points allowed per game are the third-most amongst all Power 4 teams.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Arkansas picks

