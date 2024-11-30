One of college football's most bitter rivalries is set to renew on Saturday when the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 5-2) host the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (10-1, 6-1) in the 2024 Lone Star Showdown on Saturday at Kyle Field. This rivalry game got put on hold after Texas A&M left the Big 12 and joined the SEC, and will be played for the first time since 2011. The winner of this game will earn a spot in the SEC Championship Game next week. Texas is coming off a dominant 31-14 win over Kentucky, while Texas A&M is looking to bounce back from a 43-41 quadruple overtime loss to Auburn. The Longhorns lead the all-time series 76-37-5, and has won three of the last four matchups.

Texas vs. Texas A&M spread: Texas -4.5

Texas vs. Texas A&M over/under: 48.5 points

Texas vs. Texas A&M money line: Texas -198, Texas A&M +164

Why Texas can cover

Texas has an experienced and deep roster. The Longhorns returned 15 starters, including quarterback Quinn Ewers, from last year's team that made the four-team College Football Playoff and added several key pieces during the offseason, including transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond. Texas also returned four starters on what has developed into arguably the best offensive line in college football.

Defensively, Texas has been flat out dominant in 2024. The Horns have allowed 17 or more points in only two games this season, and enter Saturday allowing an average of 12.1 points per game, which ranks third in the country. Texas also ranks second in country in both total yards allowed per game (247.5) and passing yards allowed per game (143.5).

Why Texas A&M can cover

The Aggies have homefield advantage in this rivalry matchup, and the raucous crowd at Kyle Field is surely going to play a role on Saturday night. Texas A&M also still has a lot to play for in this matchup, with the winner earning a spot in next Week's SEC Championship Game. A win would also significantly boost the Aggies' College Football Playoff resume.

Quarterback Marcel Reed has added a new dimension to the Aggies offense with his dual-threat ability. Reed enters Saturday's matchup with 1,426 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes, and three interceptions. He's also rushed for 441 yards and six scores.

