Each week, we're spotlighting the most impactful throws across college football, with a focus on big-time moments that shaped games nationwide. We evaluate these plays using Expected Points Added (EPA), while also factoring in the difficulty, distance, game situation, and quality of the opponent.

Here are the five biggest throws from Week 12, plus what we liked about them from one of CBS Sports/247Sports' top quarterback experts, Clint Brewster, who does a weekly ranking of the top 20 QBs in the game.

Brady Cook (Missouri): 37-yard TD pass to Luther Burden

There were only two games last week featuring two ranked teams, and one of them was Missouri visiting South Carolina in a thrilling matchup.

In the final two minutes of a game with two lead changes in the fourth quarter, Missouri faced a critical fourth-and-5 from South Carolina's 37-yard line, trailing by five.

Cook, under heavy pressure, delivered a perfect pass to Burden, who made an incredible one-handed catch and turned it into a go-ahead touchdown.

Had Missouri's defense held up its end of the bargain, it would have been the clinching play in a big road win.

"This was one of the best passes I've seen from Brady Cook," Brewster said. "Clutch, accurate, and couldn't have placed it better. Cook saw the advantageous matchup in man coverage and laid up the slot-fade with timing and anticipation when Mizzou needed a score."

The EPA of +5.8 was the third-highest by Cook this season.

James Madison visited Old Dominion looking to break a two-game road losing streak and stay competitive in the Sun Belt East.

Trailing by three late in the third quarter and facing third-and-6 in their own territory, Barnett recognized a one-on-one matchup and fired a perfect 40-yard strike to Knight, who didn't break stride on his way to a go-ahead touchdown.

"Alonza Barnett is one of the best Group of Five quarterbacks in the country and you see why with his ability to recognize coverage and stand in the pocket to deliver another perfect slot-fade against cover zero," Brewster said. "He's been outstanding this year."

The EPA of +6.9 was the highest-EPA throw of Barnett's career)

Colorado sought its first four-game winning streak in four years and was looking to pull away from Utah early in the fourth quarter.

On third-and-12 from Utah's 47-yard line, Sanders faced eight defenders in coverage but threaded a pinpoint 30-yard pass to Miller, who turned it into a touchdown to break the game open.

"Shedeur is so adept on seam throws from the pocket that encompasses touch, timing, and quick diagnosis of coverage," Brewster said. "He gives his receiver a chance to run after the catch with Drelon Miller making a tremendous play after the grab."

The EPA of +6 was not even Sanders' highest of the game. Sanders leads the country with five throws at +6 EPA or higher. Colorado beat Utah to put itself into College Football Playoff position.

Tulsa and East Carolina were locked in a wild Thursday night shootout last week. Late in the fourth quarter, tied at midfield, Tulsa faced third-and-6.

Legas went deep for Williams, placing the ball perfectly over one defender and just ahead of another closing in.

"Cooper Legas does a great job giving his receiver a chance by keeping the ball in bounds and allowing him to make a play on the defensive back," Brewster said. "Legas knew where to go with the ball as Joseph Williams is averaging 19.9 yards per catch!"

The EPA on the play was +5.8, the second-highest touchdown pass between Legas and Williams in this game. But this one was a bigger play in the moment -- though it was not enough to beat East Carolina, which won 38-31.

Stanford, enduring a tough season in its first year in the ACC, hosted No. 19 Louisville while on a six-game losing streak. The Cardinal ran its play of the year when it brought in backup quarterback Justin Lamson, who had been more of a battering-ram than quarterback this season.

Down by a touchdown in the final minute, facing fourth-and-1 from Louisville's 25-yard line, Lamson faked a handoff and faced immediate pressure. He stood firm, absorbed the hit, and delivered a pinpoint strike to Mosley for a game-tying touchdown.

Stanford forced a turnover on downs and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

"Justin Lamson's only completion of the day was a difference maker for Stanford to pull off a big upset over Louisville," Brewster said. "Lamson stays in the pocket and takes a nasty hit but what an effort on both the pass and the catch."

