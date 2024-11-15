The Washington Huskies (5-5) and the UCLA Bruins (4-5) are set to battle on Friday night in a Big Ten showdown. The Huskies have dropped three of their last four games. Last week, they were dominated by No. 4 Penn State, falling 35-6. It's a different story for the Bruins, who have won three games in a row. Last Friday, UCLA defeated Iowa 20-17. The Bruins have won 15 of their last 20 meetings against the Huskies.

Kickoff from Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., is at 9 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 4.5-point favorites in the latest UCLA vs. Washington odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Here are the college football betting lines and trends for Washington vs. UCLA:

UCLA vs. Washington spread: Huskies -4.5

UCLA vs. Washington over/under: 46.5 points

UCLA vs. Washington money line: Huskies -189, Bruins +155

UCLA: UCLA is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games on the road

WASH: Washington has won 19 straight games at home

Why Washington can cover

Senior quarterback Will Rogers has a quick release and plays with great timing and anticipation. Rogers is completing 71% of his passes for 2,343 yards and 13 passing touchdowns. He has seven games with at least 220 passing yards in 2024. Rogers also has four games with at least two passing touchdowns this season.

Junior running back Jonah Coleman ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards (913) with seven touchdowns and 6.0 yards per carry. The California native has five games with 100-plus rushing yards. On Nov. 2 against USC, Coleman had 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Why UCLA can cover

The Bruins will need their run defense to continue to be stout in this contest, as they are third in the Big Ten in rush defense (98.1). Junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger is a disruptor who will find the ball and make plays. Schwesinger leads the team in total tackles (92) with three sacks, two pass breakups and two interceptions. He's recorded double-digit tackles in six of his last seven games.

Senior wide receiver Logan Loya is a player ther Bruins will lean on offensively. Loya has blazing speed in space and can high-point the football. He's surpassed 50 receiving yards twice this season. Last week against Iowa, he had five catches for a season-high 94 yards and a touchdown. Loya also leads the team with four receiving touchdowns.

