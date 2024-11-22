The No. 24 UNLV Rebels (8-2) and the San Jose State Spartans (6-4) are set to square off in a Mountain West battle on Friday night. The Rebels have won two straight games and four of their last five. In Week 12, UNLV blew out San Diego State, 41-20. As for San Jose State, the Spartans were defeated by Boise State, 42-21, in their last outing. Both the Rebels and Spartans are 5-5 against the spread this season. UNLV winning out with one loss from Colorado State would guarantee the Rebels a spot in the Mountain West title game.

Kickoff from CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif., is at 10 p.m. ET. The Rebels are 7.5-point favorites in the latest UNLV vs. San Jose State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5. Before making any San Jose State vs. UNLV picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 21-15 on all top-rated picks over the past eight weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on UNLV vs. San Jose State and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football betting lines and trends for UNLV vs. San Jose State:

UNLV vs. San Jose State spread: Rebels -7.5

UNLV vs. San Jose State over/under: 60.5 points

UNLV vs. San Jose State money line: Rebels -290, Spartans +233

UNLV vs. San Jose State picks: See picks here

UNLV vs. San Jose State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why UNLV can cover

Senior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams is an athletic, dual-threat playmaker under center. The Georgia native is completing 64% of his passes for 1,436 yards and 14 passing touchdowns. In addition, he has a team-high 646 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. On Nov. 9 versus Hawaii, he threw for 175 yards, rushed for 122 yards and notched two total scores.

Sophomore running back Jai'Den Thomas is a shifty runner in the backfield. Thomas has impressive field vision with the burst to break away. In 2024, he has 563 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He has logged at least 50 rushing yards in five of his last six games. In his last outing, Thomas had 55 rushing yards and a score. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why San Jose State can cover

The Spartans feature an explosive passing offense. This season, they lead the Mountain West with 343.7 passing yards per game. This attack is led by senior receiver Nick Nash. The Califonia native has great ball skills and speed to stretch defenses. He's ranked first in the conference in catches (95), receiving yards (1,282) and receiving touchdowns (14). Nash has five games with at least 120 receiving yards. He's also scored a touchdown in all 10 games this season.

Senior receiver Justin Lockhart is another difference-maker in the passing game. Lockhart is a lengthy weapon that has terrific straight-line speed and body control. In 2024, he ranks third in the Mountain West in receiving yards (925) with 48 receptions and four touchdowns. Lockhart has compiled 125-plus receiving yards in three of the last four games. In his last outing, he had 10 catches for 172 yards and one touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make UNLV vs. San Jose State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 61 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UNLV vs. San Jose State, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.