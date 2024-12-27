The stage is set for the 2024 Birmingham Bowl as the Vanderbilt Commodores take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday. Georgia Tech had the better regular-season record (7-5) and has won each of its last six matchups against Vanderbilt, but is 1-4 in road games in 2024. Meanwhile, the Commodores look to get back into the win column after finishing the season 6-6 due to a three-game losing skid.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The Yellow Jackets are favored by 3 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 50, down 1.5 points from the opener. Before entering any Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt picks or Birmingham Bowl bets, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Here are several college football betting lines for the Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt game:

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech spread: Georgia Tech -3

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 51 points

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech money line: Georgia Tech -145, Vanderbilt +121

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Starting quarterback Haynes King, who has confirmed he'll play, has been effective for the Yellow Jackets, throwing for 1,910 yards with 11 touchdowns and just one interception despite dealing with a shoulder injury down the final stretch of the season. In the regular-season finale on Nov. 29, he totaled 303 passing yards and added 110 rushing yards in a chaotic 44-42 8OT loss to Georgia.

Georgia Tech ended the season 6-5-1 against the spread and covered in two of the last three games of the campaign. The Yellow Jackets are also 6-1 in their last seven games when playing as the favorite. See which team to pick here.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

The Commodores were 8-4-0 against the spread this season and an impressive 7-2-0 as underdogs in 2024. In the last seven regular-season games that they were underdogs, Vandy covered five times including each of their final three games on the road. Vanderbilt's defense ranked 62nd in the nation this season in scoring defense, giving up 25.2 points per game on average.

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Diego Pavia looks to keep building on an impressive 2024 campaign. The New Mexico State transfer threw for 2,133 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also led the Commodores to a historic upset victory over Alabama this season. Georgia Tech is facing more roster attrition overall, with leading receiver Eric Singleton Jr. among the key players in the portal. See which team to pick here.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt picks

The model has simulated Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60% of simulations.

So who wins Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt in the 2024 Birmingham Bowl, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?